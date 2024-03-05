Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen to become the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassing Cardano (ADA) with a valuation of $28 billion
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 5:36
Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Dogecoin (DOGE), the cryptocurrency that started as a joke but quickly became a popular digital asset, has just overtaken Cardano (ADA), securing its position as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

According to the latest data, Dogecoin boasts a market cap of approximately $28 billion, edging out Cardano's $27.3 billion. 

This development has caught the attention of industry observers, including Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, who jokingly declared the beginning of what many are calling "alt-season."

Dogecoin's bullish metrics

According to data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin's current metrics show a robust and bullish sentiment among holders. 

A significant 89% of Dogecoin holders are currently profitable at its current price, indicating widespread gains across the board. This is complemented by a high concentration of large holders, which stands at 65%, suggesting a strong holding pattern among major stakeholders. 

Dogecoin's price correlation with Bitcoin remains high at 0.9. The meme coin has significantly outperformed Bitcoin over the past week, surging by more than 100%.     

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta

In terms of holding periods, 60% of Dogecoin's holders have been invested for over a year, indicating long-term confidence, while 30% have held for one to twelve months, and only a small fraction of 11% for less than a month.

The coin has also seen substantial transactions of over $100K in the past week, totaling $5.72 billion. 

SHIB's surging trading volume

Moving onto Shiba Inu (SHIB), another meme coin that has been making waves in the cryptocurrency market. 

SHIB is currently nipping at the heels of Dogecoin, not in terms of market cap but in trading volume, a vital sign of liquidity and market interest. 

Shiba Inu has seen a staggering trading volume of over $16 billion in the last 24 hours, surpassing Dogecoin's $9.3 billion. 

With such momentum, the question arises if SHIB could eventually overtake DOGE not just in trading volume but also in market cap, a possibility that market participants are watching closely. The second-largest meme coin is up a whopping 286% over the past week. 

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted About Crypto in 2009
2024/03/05 05:53
What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted About Crypto in 2009
Dan BurginDan Burgin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) on Way to $70,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Keeps Troubles Away, XRP Hits Crucial Resistance Level
2024/03/05 05:53
Bitcoin (BTC) on Way to $70,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Keeps Troubles Away, XRP Hits Crucial Resistance Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta
2024/03/05 05:53
Bitcoin (BTC) Zeroing In on Alphabet After Surpassing Meta
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?
What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted About Crypto in 2009
Bitcoin (BTC) on Way to $70,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Keeps Troubles Away, XRP Hits Crucial Resistance Level
Show all