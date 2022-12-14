SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 28% as New Shibarium Hint Emerges

According to Nomics, Shiba Inu token trading volume rose 28% during the day amid a possible new hint at a long-awaited Layer 2 ecosystem solution, Shibarium. The silence was broken directly by lead developer Shiba Inu and the project's main mouthpiece, hiding under the pseudonym of Shytoshi Kusama.

Thus, all Kusama had to do was change his Twitter bio from a dot to the phrase "On the 1st day...my true love gave to me..." and the social media discussion exploded among SHIB enthusiasts.

Notably, the quote that Shiba Inu's chief developer graced his account with is a line from the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas," which could signal a timeline by which the community would finally receive either important news about Shibarium or Shibarium itself.

Ads Ads

Christmas presents for Shiba Army

If it is really that simple, then SHIB followers should expect some important announcements by Dec. 25-26. This also fits well with previous statements mentioning the possible release of Shibarium before the end of this year, which was then still questioned, given the scale of the work and the desire of developers to give their best effort and attention.

There is another possibility: perhaps Kusama is just looking forward to Christmas on Dec. 25. Or is the project team preparing Christmas presents for everyone?