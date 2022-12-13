7.736 Trillion SHIB Settle in These Wallets as This New Milestone Is Hit

Largest wallets now hold more than $70.5 million worth of Shiba Inu coins

Prominent on-chain wallet tracker WhaleStats has reported that the top 5,000 whales on Ethereum are now holding an astounding amount of more than 7.7 trillion Shiba Inu.

According to the tweet posted by the aforementioned source, SHIB is now topping the list of whales' biggest holdings after Ethereum. In the meantime, the second largest canine cryptocurrency has reached two significant milestones in the past two days.

$70 million in SHIB stored in largest ETH wallets

Currently, the top 5,000 whales, per the tweet, are holding a total of $70,559,415 worth of this popular meme crypto. The equivalent in SHIB here is a staggering 7,736,777,960,526 coins.

Aside from SHIB, this list of the top 10 crypto holdings includes UNI and LINK — from the top 20 market capitalization list.

As for the top 100 wallets, they contain a comprised amount of $68,211,119, which is 3.2% of their portfolio.

New milestones reached by SHIB

Several new levels have been reached by the Shiba Inu coin over the past two days. The first one is that, in an earlier tweet, WhaleStats reported that SHIB had managed to become one of the top purchased coins for the largest Ethereum whales.

The second is the rise of SHIB's market cap by 4.54% over the past 24 hours. The whole figure now stands at $5,095,057,206, per data from CoinMarketCap.

The third one is that over the past day, the total number of SHIB owners added 1,300 new holders.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.000009264 after a rise of 5.65% demonstrated earlier today.