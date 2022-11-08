SHIB Payments Accepted at This 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel: Details

SHIB can now be used to book more than three million travel products worldwide

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu holders can now make a booking at five-star luxury hotel "W Dubai" with their crypto assets and enjoy a private beach with views of the city skyline and the Persian Gulf. This is made possible by Travala.

W Dubai is a hotel destination of the renowned W Hotels brand, an upscale American lifestyle hotel chain owned by Marriott International.

Hey #SHIBARMY, check out the @WHotels Dubai - The Palm💎



Book this 5-star luxury hotel on Travala https://t.co/igAn3m8dTC with $SHIB and enjoy the private beach with views of the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf. @Shibtoken

📹itzik_balas IG pic.twitter.com/BuBE0XPdNX — Travala.com (@travalacom) November 8, 2022

Crypto-friendly travel website Travala initially added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in December 2021, allowing SHIB to be used as a payment method on its website. Aside from this, SHIB could also be used to book more than three million travel products worldwide on the site, including flights, hotels and travel packages.

Ads

As reported by U.Today, Travala announced that Shiba Inu could be used to book supercars like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Aston Martin and Bugatti, allowing users to get a feel for their favorite supercars.

Shib large transactions up 126% as significant amount is moved

According to IntoTheBlock, large transaction surges are typically linked to increased activity from whales, who are either buying or selling, and a transaction is generally more than $100,000. In the last 24 hours, large transactions were up 126%, suggesting a significant amount of SHIB moved in this time frame.

The crypto market is witnessing another selling bout as the majority of cryptocurrencies traded significantly lower. SHIB was not exempt from the bearish action, as it fell 7.84% to trade at $0.00001096 at press time.

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, over 40,128,196 SHIB tokens were burned, and three transactions were made over the last 24 hours.