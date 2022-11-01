SHIB Payments Expand to Million More Users Through This Integration: Details

Currently, there are more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay

Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance, has added support for Shiba Inu (SHIB). Shiba Inu was added alongside cryptocurrencies ALPINE, APE, BIDR, BNX, BSW, CAKE, COTI, GALA, HIGH, PORTO, SANTOS, SFP, USDT and XNO.

Currently, there are more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies on Binance Pay, including top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The latest addition of SHIB to the cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay implies that users will now be able to send, receive and make SHIB payments with Binance Pay for supporting merchants. The same also applies to businesses available on the Binance marketplace.

The Binance marketplace allows users to book hotels with cryptocurrencies, create and send gift cards, participate in Launchpad, or earn rewards with Liquid Swap.

Thus, adding SHIB to the Binance Pay list of supported cryptocurrencies might increase its adoption for payment purposes. Aside from using SHIB for payments, users of Binance Pay can also send SHIB to their loved ones around the world.

Already some companies have partnered with Binance to use the Binance pay platform, such as Travala.com, ShopDutyFree, Shopping.io, bolt+, Alchemy Pay, Coingate and others.

10% cashback awaits SHIB users

Binance Card has launched a promotional offer in partnership with the booking platform, Travala.com, for all Binance Card users. Users who use Binance Card to make their first Travala.com hotel booking will be eligible for 10% cashback on their transactions.

It should be recalled that the Binance Card added Shiba Inu to its list of supported cryptocurrencies last month.