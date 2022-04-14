SHIB Metaverse Transactions Exceed 4,500; Here Is Current Bid Event Countdown

First stage of land sale in SHIB: The Metaverse, bid event, is expected to last for three days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As posted on SHIB: The Metaverse's official Twitter handle, transactions have surpassed the 4,500 mark slightly less than 24 hours into the commencement of the bid event phase.

As covered previously by U.Today, the early access "bid event" for SHIB's Metaverse has launched, with a new utility for Shib introduced.

Hey #ShibArmy,



🏡 Are you in a https://t.co/lshdeslSIN SHIB - The Metaverse bidding war currently? Tell us about it 👀



We just surpassed over 4500+ transactions so things are heating up, remember this event will end in less than 72 hours. Ads Ads April 13, 2022

SHIB will be used to add pictures, and logos, to land plots. The feature will also burn SHIB each time pictures are changed. SHIB will also be used to name or rename land plots, while also burning SHIB every time this is done, thus promoting a SHIB identity for the environment. SHIB will also be used to lease HUBS. HUBS are the highest valued lands (blocked/reserved spaces) in the entire space.

Shiba Inu dedicated ''shibainuart'' also shared a countdown to the bid event.

The first stage of the land sale in SHIB: The Metaverse, which is the bid event, is expected to last for three days, or 72 hours, from inception and will be the earliest access to some plots of land.

The second and third stages refer to the holder event and public sale for those who could not get early access. The holder event is expected to last for seven days and begins immediately after the bid event ends.

The last stage of the public sale is slated to happen after the first two stages, and participants will be able to purchase remaining available lands on the map, at a fixed price, without needing to lock any SHIB ecosystem assets.

During the introductory phase for SHIB: The Metaverse, 36,431 plots of land will become unlocked while revealing portions of four different districts: Growth District, Defense District, Technology District and Currencies District. In total, SHIB: The Metaverse will consist of 100,595 plots of land.