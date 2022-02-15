SHIB Is Top Coin Held by Major ETH Whales: Details

WhaleStats platform that shares data on the largest 1,000 cryptocurrency investors and the leading cryptos in their portfolios has tweeted a fresh list of crypto assets, comprising the largest parts of their holdings. Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency is in first place, totaling 16.74% worth $1,701,965,649.
FTX Token (FTT) comes second here. The FTT share in the top 1,000 ETH whales' portfolios constitutes 16.62% and $1,689,310,186 in fiat.
MATIC and LINK are also on this list, sitting in positions ninth and eighth—worth $204,337,484 and $181,170,914, correspondingly.
🐳🐳 The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 15, 2022
Earlier, U.Today covered that SHIB, ADA, LINK, MATIC and DOT, aside from BTC and ETH, are also included in the top 11 cryptos held by BSC whales.