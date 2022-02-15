SHIB Is Top Coin Held by Major ETH Whales: Details

Tue, 02/15/2022 - 15:23
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu is the largest crypto stash held by biggest Ethereum whales
WhaleStats platform that shares data on the largest 1,000 cryptocurrency investors and the leading cryptos in their portfolios has tweeted a fresh list of crypto assets, comprising the largest parts of their holdings. Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency is in first place, totaling 16.74% worth $1,701,965,649.

FTX Token (FTT) comes second here. The FTT share in the top 1,000 ETH whales' portfolios constitutes 16.62% and $1,689,310,186 in fiat.

MATIC and LINK are also on this list, sitting in positions ninth and eighth—worth $204,337,484 and $181,170,914, correspondingly.

$2.29 Million in Ethereum Bought by Top 3 Shiba Inu Whale as ETH Soars to $3,100

Earlier, U.Today covered that SHIB, ADA, LINK, MATIC and DOT, aside from BTC and ETH, are also included in the top 11 cryptos held by BSC whales.

#SHIB News #FTX #cryptocurrency whales
