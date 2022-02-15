SHIB Is Top Coin Held by Major ETH Whales: Details

Shiba Inu is the largest crypto stash held by biggest Ethereum whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats platform that shares data on the largest 1,000 cryptocurrency investors and the leading cryptos in their portfolios has tweeted a fresh list of crypto assets, comprising the largest parts of their holdings. Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency is in first place, totaling 16.74% worth $1,701,965,649.

FTX Token (FTT) comes second here. The FTT share in the top 1,000 ETH whales' portfolios constitutes 16.62% and $1,689,310,186 in fiat.

MATIC and LINK are also on this list, sitting in positions ninth and eighth—worth $204,337,484 and $181,170,914, correspondingly.

Earlier, U.Today covered that SHIB, ADA, LINK, MATIC and DOT, aside from BTC and ETH, are also included in the top 11 cryptos held by BSC whales.