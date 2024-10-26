Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Team Mystifies Community With Recent 4-Word Tweet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive has published mysterious and motivating X post
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 10:11
    SHIB Team Mystifies Community With Recent 4-Word Tweet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the SHIB army with an intriguing tweet, which raised a wave of positive comments from the community.

    The tweet consists of just four words and it seems to be meant as a motivation post. Even though it does not mention any Shibarium update or project in particular, it urges the SHIB army to be patient and believe that the best times for the Shiba Inu ecosystem are ahead.

    This is a likely reference to a Friday post where Lucie said that the SHIB ecosystem is currently in “the early days of major developments.”

    Advertisement

    Shibarium reaches new milestones

    In a post published on Friday, Lucie drew the attention of the Shiba Inu community to the significant milestones achieved by the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium this week. In particular, the number of daily transactions jumped to a staggering 4.77 million level from 127,588 within just a couple of days.

    The overall transaction count since the Shibarium launch in August last year now stands at 435,711,744, according to the Shibariumscan explorer. The number of accounts on Shibarium has also grown significantly, showing a major increase from 127,588 on Oct. 21 to 171,199 on Oct. 25. That comprises 34% growth.

    Lucie assured that the SHIB team is very busy at the moment, working on various key projects related to Shibarium and the SHIB ecosystem in general: “From Shibarium projects to the Core Team (Shibaswap), everyone is hard at work!”

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils True Goal of Ethereum Foundation's Recent ETH Sales
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 08:18
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils True Goal of Ethereum Foundation's Recent ETH Sales
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB burns soar 114%

    The popular burn tracker Shibburn reported that the Shib burn rate increased by 114% over the past day. This growth was achieved thanks to six transactions that destroyed 9,071,593 SHIB meme coins in total.

    Three largest ones here transferred 4,527,734, 3,577,935 and 1,918,753 SHIB. Two of them were conducted by the same sender that kicked these millions of Shiba Inu to unspendable blockchain addresses.

    Meanwhile, on Friday, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, suddenly demonstrated a massive 7.15% plummet, dropping to the $0.00001656 mark. A particularly big hourly candle pushed SHIB 3.56% down.

    Since then, the price of the asset has partly pared its losses, recovering by 2.2%. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001691.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 13:30
    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 26, 2024 - 13:15
    Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Skyrockets 58% in Volume Amid $377 Million Crypto Market Sell-Off
    Ethereum Future, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on 'The Purge'
    Solana Finally Flips All EVMs? Not Exactly, Expert Clarifies
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD