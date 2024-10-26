SHIB Team Mystifies Community With Recent 4-Word Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has addressed the SHIB army with an intriguing tweet, which raised a wave of positive comments from the community.

The tweet consists of just four words and it seems to be meant as a motivation post. Even though it does not mention any Shibarium update or project in particular, it urges the SHIB army to be patient and believe that the best times for the Shiba Inu ecosystem are ahead.

This is a likely reference to a Friday post where Lucie said that the SHIB ecosystem is currently in “the early days of major developments.”

Shibarium reaches new milestones

In a post published on Friday, Lucie drew the attention of the Shiba Inu community to the significant milestones achieved by the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium this week. In particular, the number of daily transactions jumped to a staggering 4.77 million level from 127,588 within just a couple of days.

The overall transaction count since the Shibarium launch in August last year now stands at 435,711,744, according to the Shibariumscan explorer. The number of accounts on Shibarium has also grown significantly, showing a major increase from 127,588 on Oct. 21 to 171,199 on Oct. 25. That comprises 34% growth.

Lucie assured that the SHIB team is very busy at the moment, working on various key projects related to Shibarium and the SHIB ecosystem in general: “From Shibarium projects to the Core Team (Shibaswap), everyone is hard at work!”

SHIB burns soar 114%

The popular burn tracker Shibburn reported that the Shib burn rate increased by 114% over the past day. This growth was achieved thanks to six transactions that destroyed 9,071,593 SHIB meme coins in total.

Three largest ones here transferred 4,527,734, 3,577,935 and 1,918,753 SHIB. Two of them were conducted by the same sender that kicked these millions of Shiba Inu to unspendable blockchain addresses.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, suddenly demonstrated a massive 7.15% plummet, dropping to the $0.00001656 mark. A particularly big hourly candle pushed SHIB 3.56% down.

Since then, the price of the asset has partly pared its losses, recovering by 2.2%. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001691.