SHIB Community Stunned by Elon Musk AI Bot Grok Revelation on Shibarium

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium has surpassed 341 million mark in its total transactions
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 14:15
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community, or SHIB army, has been stunned and delighted by Grok's revelation, as it hinted at the potential of the Shibarium community in the crypto space. The conversation was shared by Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member.

The revelation came during a conversation between Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot created by Elon Musk's xAI, and a SHIB community member, who asked the chatbot about its opinion on Shibarium.

Grok highlighted the strong focus on community engagement for Shibarium, with members actively participating in discussions and supporting each other. This, it stated, created a sense of camaraderie and belonging, which is essential for any thriving community.

Grok also praised the Shibarium community for their humor and lightheartedness, which it says often shares memes and jokes related to their shared interests. This, it says, not only makes the community more enjoyable to be a part of, but it also helps to foster a sense of unity and shared experience.

Lastly, Grok highlighted the Shibarium's community commitment to helping others and making a positive impact.

Shibarium was officially launched on the mainnet in August 2023, following months of development and testing by the Shiba Inu team and community. Since then, the total number of transactions on the platform has increased dramatically. Now, nearly six months after its launch, Shibarium has surpassed the 340 million mark in its total transactions.

As of right now, 341,538,112 transactions have been made overall, according to the Shibariumscan explorer. There are currently 1,351,250 wallet addresses and 3,117,981 total blocks.

In other SHIB-related news, Shibburn indicates that the daily SHIB burn rate has increased by an astounding 4,098%. In the last 24 hours, a total of 42,034,302 SHIB tokens have been burned in six transactions.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

