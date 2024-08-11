    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 38,199,412%, Shiba Inu Price Impact Revealed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price of Shiba Inu increased in last 24 hours, reaching highs of $0.00001468
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 15:30
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 38,199,412%, Shiba Inu Price Impact Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a surge in its burn rate, reaching 38,199,412%. According to the Shibburn X account, 39,345,498 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, representing a 38,199,412% surge in burn rate.

    Advertisement

    The price of Shiba Inu increased in the last 24 hours, reaching an intraday high of $0.00001468 in Sunday's trading session. However, the rise was short-lived, as the SHIB price retreated as the cryptocurrency market experienced some profit-taking. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.34% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001395 and down 1.10% weekly.

    Shiba Inu's recent price behavior suggests that the relationship between token burns and the price might not always be straightforward. The price increase coinciding with the surge in the burn rate surge was followed by a pullback, indicating that market participants may be taking a cautious approach, waiting for more sustained momentum before making major moves.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 347% in Burn Rate, With Millions of SHIB Burned
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 12:59
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 347% in Burn Rate, With Millions of SHIB Burned
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Key Flaw of Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Forms First 2024 Death Cross: Details
    Tether Responds to $2.4 Billion Demand in Celsius's Lawsuit

    Likewise, while Shiba Inu's burn rate has surged, it is not the sole factor driving SHIB's market performance. Other factors, such as overall market conditions, investor sentiment and broader crypto trends, continue to influence the SHIB price trajectory.

    SHIB price action

    Following its rebound from lows of 0.0000107 on Aug. 5, SHIB posted its biggest gains since April 2024 in Thursday's trading session, reaching highs of $0.0000144. Bulls' attempt to extend Shiba Inu's current rebound met resistance at $0.00001468 in today's trading session before the price retreated.

    If Shiba Inu declines below its current price levels, it might suggest that the sentiment remains bearish and traders are selling on rallies. In this scenario, Shiba Inu might retest the $0.000010 support.

    Related
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Fri, 08/09/2024 - 16:21
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    On the upside, bears are anticipated to defend the daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.0000163 and $0.0000203, respectively, as a break and close above these key levels might pave the way for a rally to $0.000020. Such a move might target the $0.00003 level.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 11, 2024 - 14:45
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 11, 2024 - 14:30
    Ripple CTO Drops Key XRP Ledger Insight: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 38,199,412%, Shiba Inu Price Impact Revealed
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Ripple CTO Drops Key XRP Ledger Insight: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD