    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Eyes remain on where Shiba Inu price trends next
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 16:21
    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu rebounded from a strong support near $0.000010 on Aug. 5. The recovery continued, reaching highs of $0.00001442 on Thursday before slightly retreating in Friday's trading session.

    Advertisement

    As eyes remain on where Shiba Inu price trends next, on-chain data has brought to light a crucial resistance range that SHIB must overcome to achieve significant price recovery.

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, 487.98 trillion SHIB tokens were bought by 105,280 addresses in the range between $0.000015 to $0.000019 at an average price of $0.000017.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement as BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly
    Crucial Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued, Here's Reason
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes 'Full Disclosure' on ETH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches $63K After “Most Epic Bear Trap”
    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    The significant volume of SHIB purchased in this range suggests that many investors are either looking to break even or realize profits once the price approaches these levels.

    For Shiba Inu to achieve a meaningful price recovery, bulls will need to muster enough momentum to push the price above this resistance. Failing to do so could lead to prolonged consolidation or even a further decline, as sellers may step in to capitalize on any short-lived rallies.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 625% in Surprising Inflows as Whales Begin Big Moves
    Fri, 08/02/2024 - 11:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 625% in Surprising Inflows as Whales Begin Big Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    That said, Shiba Inu bulls must generate enough buying power to break through the $0.000019 level. This would not only invalidate this massive resistance but might also potentially drive further price gains.

    What's next for Shiba Inu price?

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.52% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001389, but down 6.29% weekly. If Shiba Inu continues its current rebound, it may reach the moving averages, where bears are anticipated to put up a strong fight.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Confirms Death Cross Amid Major Sell-Off; What's Next for Price
    Sun, 08/04/2024 - 13:22
    Shiba Inu Confirms Death Cross Amid Major Sell-Off; What's Next for Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    If the SHIB price falls sharply from the moving averages, it may indicate that bears continue to sell on rallies. That increases the chances of a decline toward $0.000010.

    Instead, if buyers push the price above the moving averages, it indicates that selling pressure may be diminishing. In this scenario, Shiba Inu might soar to $0.000020. If this occurs, Shiba Inu may target the $0.00003 level next.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 16:04
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgment, Shibarium Introduces Burn Mechanism, TON Surges 100% in Volume Amid Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    487 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Must Make This Crucial Move
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgment, Shibarium Introduces Burn Mechanism, TON Surges 100% in Volume Amid Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Blowing Charts in Multiple Metrics
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD