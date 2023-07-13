Unprofitable Shiba Inu (SHIB) Supply Crosses Dramatic Threshold

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu token, known for its popularity among crypto enthusiasts, is facing a major setback as the percentage of tokens carrying losses to their holders has surpassed a critical threshold. According to crypto analytics portal IntoTheBlock, over 90% of the total SHIB supply is currently incurring losses, with an additional 2.54% on top.

As of today, the number of Shiba Inu tokens causing losses to their owners stands at a staggering 500 trillion, excluding the 410.3 trillion burned tokens. This accumulation of unprofitable tokens amounts to a jaw-dropping value of approximately $3.77 billion, based on the current price of the Shiba Inu token.

To further highlight the severity of the situation, Shiba Inu now ranks fifth among crypto assets with a capitalization above $1 billion in terms of this unfavorable ratio. The majority of these loss-bearing SHIB tokens were acquired within the price range of $0.000008 to $0.00002 per token. Notably, 290.89 trillion tokens were purchased between $0.000008 and $0.000014, while 424.07 trillion tokens were acquired between $0.000014 and $0.00002.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

This emerging trend presents a significantly negative outlook for the Shiba Inu token. It is not merely the fact that SHIB is characterized as a loss-making token, but rather the immense pressure it currently faces. Should even a fraction of owners holding unprofitable SHIB tokens decide to cut their losses and offload their holdings, it could potentially trigger a more substantial downturn for Shiba Inu.