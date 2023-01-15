Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Shares Fascinating Facts on Shibarium, Here's What To Know

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has made an interesting post on Shibarium. He likens Shibarium to a "pine tree," which needs "water, sunlight and proper soil." The interesting part of what's being said is Kusama's analogy that "pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters."

During fall the tree may have only a few leaves, but then spring appears.



Luckily, Shibarium, in this context, is a Pine Tree. Still, it needs water, sunlight and proper soil. But pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters. (I also hear the needle tea is good for u.) https://t.co/IlmwGjvSog — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) January 15, 2023

"During fall, the tree may have only a few leaves, but then spring appears. Luckily, Shibarium, in this context, is a Pine Tree. Still, it needs water, sunlight and proper soil. But pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters. (I also hear the needle tea is good for you.)" Kusama wrote in the tweet.

The most likely interpretation of Kusama's tweet is that while a lot of resources are being pulled into Shibarium for it to attain its full potential, it is being built to survive and thrive even in the harshest "crypto winter."

Ads Ads

Expectations are in place for Shibarium's next release, which Kusama says is "very soon." The beta phase of Shibarium is expected to launch in earnest.

In light of this, the official SHIB Twitter account has shared a reminder on the official social media channels to follow to get the latest updates and/or developments in the upcoming Shibarium's phased launch. This is the Shibarium Network Twitter account and the official Shiba Inu blog.

Shibarium Network was introduced last year by the Shiba Inu team as the social information hub for all things related to the Shibarium Layer 2 network and protocol.

Shibarium Network has shared an update saying that each Shibarium transaction will burn SHIB after reiterating that the Layer 2 solution is solely for the SHIB community and that Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) will be its only token.