SHIB Beats MATIC, LINK, MANA as Number 1 Asset for Whales: Report

Recent report by WhaleStats on-chain data platform shows that SHIB remains the coin on which Ethereum whales still make the highest bets. At the moment, this canine cryptocurrency leads the top-ten list of assets held by these investors.
On this list, Shiba Inu has left behind other popular altcoins – MATIC, LINK and MANA, which are also holding top positions among ETH whales’ investments.
Whales hold $646 million in SHIB
In a recent report, WhaleStats says that Ethereum whales’ addresses contain $646,310,721 worth of Shiba Inu in total, and this second largest meme cryptocurrency holds the first place on the top ten list of assets.
Other altcoins, including top-rated MATIC, MANA and LINK are behind Shiba. Whales hold the equivalents of $140,143,669 in MATIC, $127,079,523 in MANA and $112,672,798 in LINK.
🐳 The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 29, 2022
$646,310,721 $SHIB
$188,807,156 $BEST
$188,801,648 $SLV
$155,191,565 $cETH
$140,143,669 $MATIC
$127,079,523 $MANA
$119,670,040 $CHSB
$112,672,798 $LINK
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03 pic.twitter.com/Hxso1Da27P
According to the website of the aforementioned data service, MANA at the moment is the most widely held token among whales on Ethereum chain and SHIB is the largest token by USD value.
Nearly $3 million in LINK bought by whales
The same source has reported that earlier today, two whales acquired chunks of LINK that together worth almost $3 million.
Whale by the name of "BlueWhale0088" bought 159,866 LINK evaluated at $1,269,340. Investor titled "BlueWhale0079", who is also often seen speculating on large amounts of Shiba Inu, added a total of 199,999 LINK to his wallet, paying over $1.5 million for it.
🐋 ETH whale "BlueWhale0079" just bought 199,999 $link ($1,589,999 USD).— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 29, 2022
Ranked #379 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/ed7FkDM14n
Transaction: https://t.co/48y9aJvpo4#LINK #ERC20 #DEFI #ETH #whalestats #babywhale #BBW
LINK sits on the 10th spot on the list of ETH whales’ holdings.