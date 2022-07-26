SHIB Can Now Be Utilized for Salaries Through This Shiba Inu Partnership

Tue, 07/26/2022 - 10:23
Tomiwabold Olajide
This partnership now makes it possible to be paid in SHIB
Businesses that employ SHIB holders can now provide them with the option of receiving payment in SHIB. For businesses looking to integrate SHIB wages and other types of bulk Shiba payments, the NOWPayments gateway offers a Mass Payments tool.

The mass payment feature allows businesses to facilitate the process of paying crypto wages and other forms of mass payments.

NOWPayment details how to accomplish this in a blog article. Businesses essentially only need a SHIB crypto address to send SHIB salaries. Essentially, businesses can pay their employees' salaries after they have a SHIB address and the necessary amount of SHIB in their wallets.

According to the Shibburn Twitter handle, there have been over 174,765,213 SHIB tokens burned and 15 transactions have been made. In recent hours, a transaction of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens burned in one transaction was reported by the SHIB burn tracker.

It also reports a whopping total of 7,503,987 SHIB tokens burned in one transaction. According to the Shibburn website, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has seen a positive increase of 65.98% over the past 24 hours.

Shiba Inu's BONE token sets new milestone

Shiba Inu's ecosystem token BONE has achieved a new milestone as its number of holders reaches the round mark of 50,000. According to recent updates shared by popular Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account, Shibainuart, the BONE holder count is currently at 50,108.

The SHIB token recently accomplished a brand new record-breaking milestone by crossing the 1.2 million mark in the number of holders. According to WhaleStats, the Shiba Inu holder count is now at 1,213,432.

BONE is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem that allows the Shiba Inu community to vote on upcoming proposals and has a maximum supply of 250,000,000 tokens.

