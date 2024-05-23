SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who calls herself Lucie, has published a statement to warn and encourage all those developers who wish to build on SHIB and the Shibarium blockchain.

The red thread of the message was that developers need to keep building without expecting Shytoshi Kusama or Lucie to notice them or promote them on social media.

"You don't need Shytoshi's reaction": Lucie

Lucie started her message by saying that the universal solution to whether there are no results, bad results or great results is that a team has to “keep working.” “Consistency is the key,” Lucie explained.

- no, you don’t even need a mention in… pic.twitter.com/s5u4Z7lYZl — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) May 23, 2024

It is important to continue working on a project, she emphasized, without having to anticipate the mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Nakamoto or herself to notice the project and react publicly to its progress.

The point here, according to Lucie, is that if a project is good indeed, it will certainly be noticed by the Shiba Inu team, and then they may buy in or offer them a collaboration. It takes “an honest project” to succeed, Lucie explained: “There are thousands and thousands of projects, it takes a real one to survive and succeed.”

SHIB plummets 6.53%

Over the past 24 hours, the second-biggest canine-themed cryptocurrency by market cap, SHIB, has demonstrated a plunge by approximately 6.53%. Just now, it has printed a massive red candle on an hourly chart, going down abruptly by 4.19%.

Thus, the meme cryptocurrency failed to break out toward the $0.00003 level long-anticipated by the SHIB community. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002505.