    SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team representative has issued important warning to those who want to build on Shibarium
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 15:09
    SHIB Army Gets Crucial Warning From Team - 'You Don't Need Shytoshi's Reaction'
    Contents
    The official social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who calls herself Lucie, has published a statement to warn and encourage all those developers who wish to build on SHIB and the Shibarium blockchain.

    The red thread of the message was that developers need to keep building without expecting Shytoshi Kusama or Lucie to notice them or promote them on social media.

    "You don't need Shytoshi's reaction": Lucie

    Lucie started her message by saying that the universal solution to whether there are no results, bad results or great results is that a team has to “keep working.” “Consistency is the key,” Lucie explained.

    It is important to continue working on a project, she emphasized, without having to anticipate the mysterious lead developer Shytoshi Nakamoto or herself to notice the project and react publicly to its progress.

    The point here, according to Lucie, is that if a project is good indeed, it will certainly be noticed by the Shiba Inu team, and then they may buy in or offer them a collaboration. It takes “an honest project” to succeed, Lucie explained: “There are thousands and thousands of projects, it takes a real one to survive and succeed.”

    SHIB plummets 6.53%

    Over the past 24 hours, the second-biggest canine-themed cryptocurrency by market cap, SHIB, has demonstrated a plunge by approximately 6.53%. Just now, it has printed a massive red candle on an hourly chart, going down abruptly by 4.19%.

    Thus, the meme cryptocurrency failed to break out toward the $0.00003 level long-anticipated by the SHIB community. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002505.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
