    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Fails, Here's What Comes Next

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) breaks down amid push for $0.00003
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 10:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Fails, Here's What Comes Next
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has suffered a bearish breakdown after it failed to sustain its price growth in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is down by 1.68% in 24 hours to $0.00002553. The SHIB breakdown is all-encompassing, with the 30-day slip hitting 4.44% as the token hovers from a low of $0.00002071 to a high of $0.00002796.

    SHIB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    With the breakdown of Shiba Inu, other metrics also contributed to the plunge. The 24-hour trading volume is down by 49.39% to $625,802,833. At its peak this week, the traded volume soared as high as $1 billion in a single day.

    With the derailment in the price of Shiba Inu on its way to the $0.00003 mark, the market may be allowed to run its course. This means that Shiba Inu might court the sell-off to the point that the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bollinger Bands and other key trend change indicators will signal a reversal.

    The Shiba Inu whales might also contribute to deciding what comes next. Should whale investors sustain intensity in accumulation, the supply crunch of SHIB becomes more pronounced, fueling any likely surge in price.

    The dynamic nature of Shiba Inu has placed it at the forefront of the deflationary trend. With millions of Shiba Inu burnt on a daily basis, the meme coin project is setting itself on track for a rally in the long term. As a token with excessive supply, one unique way Shiba Inu anticipates its valuation can soar in the long term, besides the burning of its tokens, is to drive utility within its ecosystem.

    The protocol is doing this with the launch of Shibarium, its Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. Amid all these fundamentals, SHIB aims to sustain the support level around $0.000025 while aiming to reclaim the $0.00003 level in the midterm.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

