'Send Me ETH' Says This Influencer and Receives $1.1 Million for Free

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 13:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Crypto enthusiasts are sending money to random address that promises them nothing
If you thought you had already seen everything in the cryptocurrency industry, get ready: influencer Pauly0x has managed to amass over $1.1 million in Ethereum (ETH) in less than a day. This occurred after he posted a tweet with his ETH address, promising his followers they would receive absolutely nothing in return for sending him ETH.

Bucking the conventional wisdom of online transactions, Pauly0x's unique approach to crowdsourcing has taken the crypto community by surprise. Despite offering no tangible returns, the influencer was inundated with donations from followers who willingly sent their ETH to his posted address. The generosity of the crypto community was highlighted when, in under 24 hours, the influencer's wallet balance skyrocketed to over $1.1 million USD.

A visualization of the wallet activity revealed that there were more than 1,000 transfers. The largest known wallet, tagged as "Maverick_time" on OpenSea, alone contributed $13,000 to Pauly0x's fund.

What is more fascinating is that despite the inflow of substantial amounts of ETH, there has been only one outgoing transaction from this wallet to date. That transaction was used to purchase the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain "yougetnothing.eth," further extending the joke and seemingly offering a tongue-in-cheek comment on the nature of his fundraising efforts.

This incident underscores the unique and often unpredictable nature of the crypto and online community. Not only does it highlight the generosity of individuals within the community, but it also showcases a strange sense of humor and camaraderie that seems to transcend traditional financial norms.

While it is unclear why users were so eager to donate, the episode has undeniably showcased the dynamic, spontaneous and unconventional potential of the crypto space. However, keep in mind that crypto transactions are irreversible and should always be conducted with caution.

#Ethereum
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

