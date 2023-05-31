Cardano Outperforms Ethereum in Recent Crypto Development Activity

The data, which considers the frequency of GitHub commits as a barometer of active development, positions Cardano at third place, while Ethereum slips to the tenth spot

Cardano, the blockchain platform powered by the ADA cryptocurrency, has shown significant strides in development activity, according to data released by Santiment, the cryptocurrency analytics provider.

The data points towards the frequency of GitHub commits as an indication of active development within various crypto platforms.

Within this ranking, the two blockchain platforms leading the pack are Kusama and Polkadot. Their position at the top of the chart indicates high development activity and the commitment of their respective teams to continuous improvement.

Although Cardano's third-place position may trail behind these platforms, it is important to note that Cardano's position above Ethereum, a long-standing leader in the crypto space, is an achievement in itself.

Cardano's development update for the week of May 26 shows progress across multiple fronts. The core technology team focused on node, networking, and ledger enhancements.

Wallet services saw the introduction of multi-address wallet imports to the Lace wallet, with the team also laying the groundwork for multi-delegation user interface components. On the smart contract front, the Plutus and Marlowe teams were busy refining tools and implementing features.

Meanwhile, the ADA token is currently trading at $0.37, according to CoinGecko data.