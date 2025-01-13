Advertisement
    Semler Scientific Increases Bitcoin Bag to 2,321 BTC With Latest Purchase

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Semler Scientific has achieved 99% yield via its Bitcoin accumulation strategy
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 15:47
    Semler Scientific, a California software and medical technology company, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) investment. According to the company’s chairman, Eric Semler, in an X post, Semler Scientific has acquired 273 BTC.

    Strategic Bitcoin acquisition amid price volatility

    The recent acquisition set the company back by approximately $23.3 million in fiat. The recent addition to its strategic accumulation occurred when BTC was experiencing bearish price volatility. Each of the coins was purchased at an average price of $98,267.

    Notably, since adopting its Bitcoin treasury strategy in May 2024, Semler Scientific has generated a Bitcoin yield of 99.3%. As of Jan. 10, 2025, the total holdings of Semler Scientific stand at 2,231 BTC. The total cost of its cumulative acquisition is approximately $191.9 million.

    Semler Scientific’s total bag was acquired at an average purchase price of $82,687 per Bitcoin. As of this writing, Bitcoin changed hands at $90,911.17, representing a 4.09% decline in the last 24 hours.

    However, this price decline has not affected investors’ interest and confidence in the asset. The trading volume has soared by 152.98% to $48.06 billion. The price of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours has fluctuated between a low of $90,183.63 and a high of $95,837, as bull-bear sentiment evens out.

    Corporate players inspired by MicroStrategy's success

    Like business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, Semler Scientific has continued its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. However, MicroStrategy is miles ahead of all corporate players as its total accumulation now stands at 447,470 BTC.

    MicroStrategy has led the way in corporate acquisition and has inspired some others, like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet.

    Many corporate adopters of Bitcoin have seen the significant gains MicroStrategy achieved with its investment. Bitcoin has made MicroStrategy’s stock MSTR outpace every stock in the S&P 500 index. This development has fueled the adoption seen among corporate players.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

