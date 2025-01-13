Semler Scientific Increases Bitcoin Bag to 2,321 BTC With Latest Purchase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Semler Scientific, a California software and medical technology company, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) investment. According to the company’s chairman, Eric Semler, in an X post, Semler Scientific has acquired 273 BTC.

Strategic Bitcoin acquisition amid price volatility

The recent acquisition set the company back by approximately $23.3 million in fiat. The recent addition to its strategic accumulation occurred when BTC was experiencing bearish price volatility. Each of the coins was purchased at an average price of $98,267.

Notably, since adopting its Bitcoin treasury strategy in May 2024, Semler Scientific has generated a Bitcoin yield of 99.3%. As of Jan. 10, 2025, the total holdings of Semler Scientific stand at 2,231 BTC. The total cost of its cumulative acquisition is approximately $191.9 million.

Semler Scientific’s total bag was acquired at an average purchase price of $82,687 per Bitcoin. As of this writing, Bitcoin changed hands at $90,911.17, representing a 4.09% decline in the last 24 hours.

However, this price decline has not affected investors’ interest and confidence in the asset. The trading volume has soared by 152.98% to $48.06 billion. The price of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours has fluctuated between a low of $90,183.63 and a high of $95,837, as bull-bear sentiment evens out.

Corporate players inspired by MicroStrategy's success

Like business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, Semler Scientific has continued its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. However, MicroStrategy is miles ahead of all corporate players as its total accumulation now stands at 447,470 BTC.

MicroStrategy has led the way in corporate acquisition and has inspired some others, like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet.

Many corporate adopters of Bitcoin have seen the significant gains MicroStrategy achieved with its investment. Bitcoin has made MicroStrategy’s stock MSTR outpace every stock in the S&P 500 index. This development has fueled the adoption seen among corporate players.