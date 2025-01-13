Advertisement
AD

    1,850 Bitcoin Stun Binance in Surprising Whale Move: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    1,850 Bitcoin worth $175.7 million has landed on major crypto exchange Binance
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 13:43
    A
    A
    A
    1,850 Bitcoin Stun Binance in Surprising Whale Move: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to an on-chain data provider, 1,850 Bitcoin worth $175.7 million have landed on major crypto exchange Binance in recent hours.

    Advertisement

    The transaction has caught the crypto community’s attention, involving a mysterious crypto whale who took a round trip with 1,850 BTC, resulting in a staggering $13 million loss within just six days.

    According to Lookonchain, six days ago, the whale withdrew 1,850 BTC worth $188.7 million from Binance at $101,998. Some hours ago, the whale deposited the entire 1,850 BTC stash to Binance, which was worth $175.7 million at the time of the transfer, with Bitcoin's price at $94,963, resulting in a $13 million loss over six days.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt

    Withdrawals from exchanges often signal to buy, while deposits indicate an intent to sell.

    Advertisement

    Related
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Sat, 01/11/2025 - 14:05
    $903 Million Bitcoin Transferred in 24 Hours; What's Behind?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The 1,850 BTC withdrawal may have been made with positive expectations of the Bitcoin price, but the whale reversed course and redeposited the exact 1,850 BTC back to Binance, albeit at a considerably lower price of $94,963 per BTC, for a total of $175.7 million. The move effectively locked in a $13 million loss, a baffling decision that has sparked speculation about the whale’s intentions, which remains unknown.

    A potential explanation is that given the current market uncertainty, the whale might have sold to avoid further losses. It is also possible that the whale miscalculated the entry and exit points, leading to an unintended loss.

    Bitcoin price action

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 3.40% in the last 24 hours to $91,000 amid an ongoing market sell-off that saw $479 million in liquidations.

    Related
    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 11:42
    Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Six-Day Rally Powers 2025 Surge: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    After a brief consolidation between $93,600 and $95,400 over the weekend, Bitcoin reached highs of $95,900 in Monday's session, but bulls encountered resistance, and the price fell sharply.

    On the macroeconomic front, this week will provide investors with a clearer picture of the status of the economy following last week's blowout jobs data, which pushed markets lower. The stronger-than-expected nonfarm payroll report fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may act cautiously going forward, casting doubt on additional interest rate cuts.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 13:12
    PEPE in Spotlight as Whale Accumulation Skyrockets
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 13:04
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1,850 Bitcoin Stun Binance in Surprising Whale Move: Details
    PEPE in Spotlight as Whale Accumulation Skyrockets
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD