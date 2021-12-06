Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages

A federal jury in the Southern District of Florida has concluded that Dr. Craig Wright, a self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto who acted as a defendant in the Wright vs. Kleiman trial, is not liable for breaching his partnership with late computer scientist Dave Kleiman, clearing him on all but one count.



The jury also awarded $100 million in damages to W&K Info Defense, the firm that mined the enigmatic 1.1 million Bitcoin at the heart of the dispute. Wright was found liable for conversion, an act of exercising dominion over property belonging to another person.

Defense win on all claims except conversion. Jury awards $100 million to W&K Info Defense on that count. No punitive damages. — Carolina Bolado (@CarolinaBolado) December 6, 2021

The trial was meant to decide the fate of the enormous Bitcoin stash that the Australian computer scientist claims he controls.



The nChain boss was taken to court by plaintiff Ira Kleiman who was representing the estate and W&K Info Defense. His brother, Dave Kleiman, worked alongside the Australian businessman before passing away in 2013.

lol the people who think that getting hit with a $100 million jury verdict for conversion (stealing) is a win. — Palley (@stephendpalley) December 6, 2021

Wright was accused of defrauding his business partner by the Kleiman estate. The plaintiff was asking for a 50% share of Wright's alleged Bitcoin fortune as well as his intellectual property.Stephen D. Palley, a partner at Washington-based law firm Anderson Kill, has commented that the jury verdict is not favorable for Wright.