Second Person to Run Bitcoin Insists That Craig Wright Is Not Satoshi

News
Tue, 10/12/2021 - 14:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The second-ever person in the world to run the Bitcoin node insists that Craig Wright is not Satoshi
In a series of recent tweets, security researcher Dustin Trammell, who claims that he might be the second person to run a Bitcoin node, offered some compelling evidence to prove that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto.

Trammell mined his first-ever block on Jan. 13, 2009, just 10 days after the launch of the genesis block.

He says that he only received 25 coins from Satoshi within one transaction in return for fixing several bugs.

The coins he received from Satoshi were from a mined unspent transaction output (UTXO), which was not included on the list of Wright's addresses.

Furthermore, Trammell signed a message using his private key to prove that he actually mined a block in Bitcoin's earliest days. He urged Wright to do the same with the genesis block, but he adds that this is impossible since he believes that the nChain scientist is not Satoshi. In such a way, everyone would be able to verify the fact that he actually created the cryptocurrency.

Trammell has no clue about the real identity of the elusive Bitcoin creator, even implying that multiple people were operating behind the famous pseudonym. This is why he chooses to stick to the gender-neutral pronoun "they" when referring to Satoshi.

After Israeli researchers discovered Trammell's trail of addresses in 2013, they initially thought that they belonged to Satoshi before the cypherpunk from Texas denied the theory.

As reported by U.Today, the first physical statue of Satoshi was unveiled in Hungary last month. Its face, which is made of gilded aluminum, has a reflective surface.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

