Second Person to Run Bitcoin Insists That Craig Wright Is Not Satoshi

In a series of recent tweets, security researcher Dustin Trammell, who claims that he might be the second person to run a Bitcoin node, offered some compelling evidence to prove that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto.



Trammell mined his first-ever block on Jan. 13, 2009, just 10 days after the launch of the genesis block.



He says that he only received 25 coins from Satoshi within one transaction in return for fixing several bugs.



The coins he received from Satoshi were from a mined unspent transaction output (UTXO), which was not included on the list of Wright's addresses.

Fun fact:



The coins that Satoshi sent me were from a mined utxo, which was *not* in Craig Wright's list of claimed "Satoshi addresses". Why?



Because #CraigIsNotSatoshi.



The remaining coins in that address remain unspent to this day. — I)ruid (@druidian) October 11, 2021

Furthermore, Trammell signed a message using his private key to prove that he actually mined a block in Bitcoin's earliest days. He urged Wright to do the same with the genesis block, but he adds that this is impossible since he believes that the nChain scientist is not Satoshi. In such a way, everyone would be able to verify the fact that he actually created the cryptocurrency.



Trammell has no clue about the real identity of the elusive Bitcoin creator, even implying that multiple people were operating behind the famous pseudonym. This is why he chooses to stick to the gender-neutral pronoun "they" when referring to Satoshi.



After Israeli researchers discovered Trammell's trail of addresses in 2013, they initially thought that they belonged to Satoshi before the cypherpunk from Texas denied the theory.



