SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 09:43
Gamza Khanzadaev
a16z executive expresses controversial view on Ripple v. SEC, here's what he said
General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors.

According to the commission, this fact means that the value of the cryptocurrency was determined by the company's actions, different from what is found in decentralized ecosystems, Jennings says. "I'm for Ripple and worked on CCI's brief, but I don't have my hopes up," he concluded.

Crypto lawyer and XRP holder representative, John Deaton, objected to Jennings and said it is pointless to rely on the regulator's opinion. Hinman, the former head of the SEC, believed Ethereum was not a security, while the current commission director believes it is, Deaton said, offering an example.

Related
Here's Who Pushed Bitcoin to $17,000

Centralized crash

The a16z official's remarks about Ripple followed his thesis that all of the recent major crashes of crypto projects have been because they were centralized or, rather, not decentralized. The most recent example was the fall of major exchange FTX, which became insolvent.

It is highly likely that FTX will be taken over by Binance, another leading centralized crypto marketplace. The collapse of FTX and its affiliates caused a $100 billion drop in crypto market capitalization in a single day.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

