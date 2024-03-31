Advertisement
AD

    'SEC Is All Hat': Ripple CLO Reflects on Coinbase v. SEC Battle

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty casts doubt on SEC's assertions in Coinbase case, questioning regulator's arguments
    Sun, 31/03/2024 - 10:31
    'SEC Is All Hat': Ripple CLO Reflects on Coinbase v. SEC Battle
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stuart Alderoty, the chief legal officer at Ripple, took to social media to share insights on the recent ruling in the SEC v. Coinbase legal battle. Alderoty's remarks followed the court's decision Wednesday, March 27, which favored the regulator, allowing the case to proceed to a full trial.

    Advertisement

    Alderoty critiqued the SEC's position, suggesting that the SEC had presented a facade to the judge, asserting claims that now require substantial evidence to support. He voiced skepticism about the Commission's ability to deliver on its allegations, referring to them as "all hat, no cattle."

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SEC

    Notably, Alderoty recalled an incident where the Ripple judge dismissed an expert witness brought forth by the SEC, indicating a history of skepticism toward the regulator's claims.

    SEC v. Coinbase: What's next?

    The court's recent ruling upheld the SEC's allegations against major U.S. crypto exchange, asserting that Coinbase may be operating as an unregistered broker and clearinghouse. However, it also recognized Coinbase Wallet as not falling under the category of a broker. The focus of the ongoing legal proceedings will now narrow down to issues concerning the staking program of the exchange.

    Related
    Bitcoin Reacts to SEC v. Coinbase Ruling With Price Drop

    The legal saga between the SEC and Coinbase began last year, when the regulatory body filed a lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws. The matter of the case was accusation of the exchange offering trading and staking services without proper registration.

    With a deadline set for April 19 for the parties to agree on a trial schedule, the stage is set for a rigorous legal battle ahead.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Top $150,000, Yusko Predicts
    2024/03/31 10:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Top $150,000, Yusko Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns
    2024/03/31 10:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could See Major Price Surge: Trader
    2024/03/31 10:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could See Major Price Surge: Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'SEC Is All Hat': Ripple CLO Reflects on Coinbase v. SEC Battle
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Top $150,000, Yusko Predicts
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Alert, What It Concerns
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD