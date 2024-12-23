Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs, Samson Mow Warns About Bitcoin Supply Shock Ahead, 200 Million Dogecoin Stun Binance in Major Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Find out what happened in the crypto world over the weekend with U.Today’s news digest
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 16:09
    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs, Samson Mow Warns About Bitcoin Supply Shock Ahead, 200 Million Dogecoin Stun Binance in Major Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    SEC greenlights two crypto ETFs

    According to Nate Geraci's X post from Friday, Dec. 20, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved two Bitcoin/Ether combo exchange-traded funds (ETFs) proposed by Hashdex and Franklin Templeton. As stated in the approval order, these products are "substantially similar" to previously approved spot-based Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Geraci wrote in a following post that it would be interesting to see whether other major financial firms, such as BlackRock, will try to launch similar products following this approval. Replying to Geraci, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas suggested that the recently approved ETFs will likely be launched in January. As a reminder, the SEC greenlit multiple Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024, paving the way for a substantial rally on the crypto market. Previously, U.Today reported that U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs have now exceeded the total holdings of Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Samson Mow on Bitcoin crash: "Supply shock is coming"

    Last week, Bitcoin experienced significant volatility, with the asset reaching an all-time high of over $108,000 before dropping as low as $95,587.68. Despite a notable accumulation of Bitcoin by major firms, including MicroStrategy's purchase of $1.5 billion, the Bitcoin price has continued to decline. Samson Mow, prominent BTC supporter and CEO at JAN3, took to social media to address the crypto community's concerns regarding the paradox of rising demand amid falling prices. In his X post, Mow explained the current situation as "the market behaving irrationally with what limited Bitcoin supply is left." In conclusion, the CEO urged investors to trust their instincts and warned about an impending supply shock to the market. At writing time, BTC is changing hands at $93,950, down 2.10% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Ripple CTO Sparks Heated XRP Price Discussion: ‘10x Times’
    XRP Seeing Parabolic Growth in Wallets Amid 253% Gain

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Turmoil
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 16:31
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Turmoil
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    200 million Dogecoin stun Binance in major move

    As reported by Whale Alert blockchain tracker, on Dec. 20, a major Dogecoin transfer took place, carrying 200 million DOGE from an unknown wallet to Binance. This amount of dog-themed meme coins is valued at approximately $59.9 million. Such large transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges can suggest various intentions, including potential trading or selling activities. Also, the move could be part of preparations for liquidity provision on Binance; however, the specific purpose of this transaction remains unclear. On Dec. 19, Dogecoin dropped below the 50-day SMA at $0.36, hitting lows of $0.262 in Friday's session before rebounding strongly. Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.309, down 0.56% over the past 24 hours, with its value dropping almost 23% over the past seven days. If the price continues to fall, Dogecoin could plummet to as low as $0.23.

    #Ethereum ETF #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 16:05
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 15:53
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Prize: Redefining Raffles with Blockchain
    aelf Introduces aevatar Intelligence: No-Code, No Limits for AI Agents
    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs, Samson Mow Warns About Bitcoin Supply Shock Ahead, 200 Million Dogecoin Stun Binance in Major Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD