SEC Fails to Prevent XRP Holders from Aiding Ripple

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange’s motion to revoke the amici status of XRP holders, delivering a blow to the regulator.



That said, the court will not benefit from movants’ assistance in evaluating the qualifications of experts picked by the SEC, according to the ruling.



John E. Deaton and other movants were permitted to act as friends of the court back in October, but their attempt to insert themselves into the case was rejected.



As reported by U.Today, the SEC asked the court to revoke XRP holders’ amici status last week after Deaton filed an amicus brief to take aim at Patrick B. Doody, the SEC’s expert.



Prior to that, the plaintiff was accused of taking “an extreme position” on expert reports by the defendants.