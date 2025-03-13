SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision, 8.42 Billion Dogecoin Stun Futures Traders, OKX Denies Being Under EU Investigation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SEC delays XRP ETF decision

On Tuesday, March 11, the SEC announced its decision to delay Grayscale's application to convert its XRP trust into an ETF. The agency stated that it finds it "appropriate" to extend the period within which it will decide what action to take on the proposed rule change. Following the news, the price of XRP dropped by 1.2% but has now recovered, trading at $2.32, up 7.11% at press time. As stated in the SEC's release, the agency designated May 21, 2025, as the date by which it will either approve or disapprove Grayscale's XRP ETF filing. As a reminder, Grayscale filed its application for XRP ETF in late January, which then was acknowledged by the regulator in mid-February. Notably, this was the very first XRP ETF filing that received acknowledgment from the SEC.

8.42 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) stun futures traders

As Dogecoin returns to its pre-crash levels, the meme coin's open interest has surged by 6% overnight. This reflects renewed interest among futures traders, as they have committed 8.42 billion DOGE to Dogecoin. Currently, DOGE is valued at $0.1675, trading up 2.84% over the past 24 hours. The largest share of DOGE futures, worth 2.19 billion DOGE, is on the Binance exchange, with the OKX and Bybit exchanges being notable contributors to the trend (889.74 million DOGE and 1.38 billion DOGE, respectively). Despite current market conditions, traders have reasons to be optimistic about their long-term investments in DOGE. The filing for a Dogecoin ETF with the SEC serves as a promising development for investors overall. Additionally, the number of active DOGE addresses is actively rising, which shows increasing user engagement and optimism about a potential rally in the future.

OKX denies being under EU investigation following Bloomberg report