SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”

News
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 15:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC boss believes that some stablecoins meet the characteristics of securities
SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During an ongoing hearing being held by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and the Exchange Commission, said that stablecoins "may well be" securities in response to a question posed by Sen. Pat Toomey.

The SEC boss says that there is only "a small number" of cryptocurrencies that are commodities, while "very many" of them could be classified as securities.

When asked why there is very little regulatory clarity surrounding crypto, Gensler said that it was up to the U.S. Congress to change the laws:

This Congress could change the laws, but the laws that we have right now have a very broad definition of a security.

Related
Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs

He then mentioned that non-traditional investment vehicles, such as scotch whiskey, can also be securities. This highlights how broadly the Howey test, which is the standard for determining whether or not a certain asset is an investment contract, can be interpreted by the courts.

Despite his tough stance on the industry, Gensler made it clear that he was not negative on crypto:

I'm not negative or a minimalist about crypto…I just think it's best if it's inside the investor protection regime Congress laid out.

#Tether News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”
09/14/2021 - 15:04
SEC Chair Gensler Claims Stablecoins “May Well Be Securities”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs
09/14/2021 - 13:36
Google Inks Partnership with NFT Powerhouse Dapper Labs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Core 22.0 Released: Taproot, Hardware Wallets, Tor Support, What Else?
09/14/2021 - 13:23
Bitcoin Core 22.0 Released: Taproot, Hardware Wallets, Tor Support, What Else?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov