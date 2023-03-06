Scam Alert: Yellow Tick Coinbase's BASE Account on Twitter Is Honeypot

Mon, 03/06/2023 - 12:59
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Users should express even more caution as honeypot account got official Twitter confirmation mark
Scam Alert: Yellow Tick Coinbase's BASE Account on Twitter Is Honeypot
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter users should be wary of a fraudulent account that is impersonating Coinbase's official BASE Layer 2 account. The account has received a yellow tick from Twitter, which is commonly seen as a sign of authenticity by users, but it is in fact a honeypot that may be used to steal funds. This has been confirmed by PeckShieldAlert, which detected that the account, named BuilldOnBase, is a forged Twitter account and not the real BuildOnBase.

Further investigation by PeckShieldAlert found that the phishing site base[.]web3claiming[.]com was associated with the fake account. A contract "Claimer" was also created by a user with the handle Fake_Phishing38689, which was registered on etherscan.io six days ago.

The fraudulent account is a clear attempt to take advantage of Twitter's verification system, which can be easily tricked by attackers. It is important to remember that the blue or yellow tick does not guarantee the authenticity of an account, and users should always exercise caution when engaging with accounts claiming to represent official organizations.

Related
The Sandbox (SAND) Issues Security Alert to Users: Details

The use of social media to spread phishing scams is nothing new. Attackers often impersonate legitimate accounts to gain the trust of users and steal their funds. Since Elon Musk's takeover, the old verification system has become obsolete, and the new way of receiving a confirmation occurred, where almost any business can get a yellow mark.

To protect themselves from such scams, users should always verify the legitimacy of an account and a contract by visiting a company's official website and using their official social links. Additionally, users should never share their private keys or seed phrases with anyone and should always double-check any messages they are signing in their Web3 wallets.

#Scam Alert
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shibarium-Loving PAW Spikes 44% as News of Upcoming PawSwap Burns Announced
03/06/2023 - 12:41
Shibarium-Loving PAW Spikes 44% as News of Upcoming PawSwap Burns Announced
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Lido Finance Now Holds 33% of All Staked Ethereum (ETH): Details
03/06/2023 - 12:21
Lido Finance Now Holds 33% of All Staked Ethereum (ETH): Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 80% of Cardano (ADA) Holders Suffer Losses: IntoTheBlock
03/06/2023 - 11:44
80% of Cardano (ADA) Holders Suffer Losses: IntoTheBlock
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev