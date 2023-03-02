Scam Alert: Floki Inu Warns Community of 'Scam FLOKI Airdrop' – Details

Thu, 03/02/2023 - 16:19
Yuri Molchan
Floki Inu says crypto community should beware of new scam project that pretends to be FLOKI
Scam Alert: Floki Inu Warns Community of 'Scam FLOKI Airdrop' – Details
The Floki Inu team has taken to Twitter to spread the word about scammers who are now targeting FLOKI holders in order to make them part with their meme tokens.

Fake "Floki Airdrop" hits community

The tweet says that scammers are promoting a scam "Floki Airdrop" in order to lay their hands on FLOKI tokens held by the community. The message of the team warns users not to send their meme coins to any wallets as the classic scam scheme requires: "Send us a little and we will send you twice as much of that crypto." Nor should users get their wallet connected to any suspiciously looking website that promised a "FLOKI airdrop."

There is no any actual FLOKI airdrop happening at the moment, the Floki Inu team reminds the audience.

Floki Inu's team stated that FLOKI users should not believe any announcements on Twitter that do not come from the official FLOKI handle.

As covered by U.Today recently, scammers have been attempting to take advantage of another popular meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu. As the SHIB developer team spearheaded by pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama is preparing to launch the Layer 2 solution for Shiba Inu called Shibarium, scammers have set up a fake website for Shibarium.

The aforementioned fake Shibarium site requires users to connect their wallets to it and then drains them of their meme tokens. The tweet that spread the word about this scam reminded readers that SHIB users should wait for an announcement about the Shibarium launch coming from official sources.

Shytoshi Kusama's Recently Deleted Message Leaves SHIB Army Puzzled – Shibarium Hint?

FLOKI integrated by CoinRabbit DeFi

FLOKI utility has received a major boost now that it has been integrated by major protocol CoinRabbit that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies.

Now, FLOKI meme coins can be used as collateral to borrow stablecoins (USDT, USDC and BUSD), as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

The Floki Inu handle warns, though, that this DeFi use of FLOKI may drive users to lose their funds. The team of FLOKI insists that users should bear this in mind before they use any DeFi protocol.

