Scam Alert: Ordinals Finance (OFI) Rugpulls Its Users, Price Falls 95%

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 11:45
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
DeFi project Ordinals Finance has lost at least $1 million to rugpull
Ordinals Finance (OFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, is the subject of a recent rug pull in which the members of the core team allegedly deleted all of the platform's social media accounts as well as its website. While CertiK first pointed out the scam, CoinGecko's data showed that about $1 million were carted away by the project's developers.

Ordinals Finance claimed that its protocol can enable users to lend and borrow inscriptions and to do so with trust and security. It promises cutting back on the drudgery of transactions by eliminating middlemen. While Ordinals Finance was not yet a prominent DeFi protocol, some were optimistic that its technology could help it chart positive growth in the near future.

Following the rugpull, the price of its native token, OFI, plummeted by more than 95% and is now pegged at $0.00009178. The token notably recorded its ATH about 20 days ago, a growth trend that now implies that a price pump was engineered in order to make the exit scam a grand one.

Ordinals Finance Daily Chart
Image Source: CoinMarketCap​​​​​

With the Ordinals Finance rugpull, the case for the frailty of crypto projects is now resurfacing, lending more credence to the growing crackdown by regulators around the world.

Related
Toronto Police Recover Bitcoin Funds, Victim of Crypto Scam Reimbursed

Growing DeFi scams in crypto

While this year has recorded a relatively mild growth rate in the total number of DeFi scams thus far, we can saw that the digital currency ecosystem in general has been experiencing scarier outcomes when it comes to exploits.

Just this week, the official Twitter account of KuCoin Exchange was compromised, an event that led to the loss of 9 ETH and 0.2 BTC, respectively. The past year has seen many exploits perpetrated across bridges, exchanges and social media accounts of protocols.

With more countries now exploring functional regulations, safeguards might now be demanded from protocols that demand adequate protection for users in case of related mishaps.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

