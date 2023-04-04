Toronto Police Recover Bitcoin Funds, Victim of Crypto Scam Reimbursed

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 15:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Toronto Police Service has successfully recovered and returned stolen Bitcoin funds to victim of cryptocurrency investment scam
Toronto Police Recover Bitcoin Funds, Victim of Crypto Scam Reimbursed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) recently reported the successful recovery and return of stolen Bitcoin funds to a couple who fell victim to a cryptocurrency investment fraud.

The husband and wife claimed a loss of around $400,000 after being lured into investing in a fraudulent scheme called  "cryptos-seed.com."

They were persuaded to transfer funds using a reputable cryptocurrency exchange to an address supplied by the fraudster, who promised that their investment would be safe on the platform.

The victims received login details for the bogus website and observed a significant increase in their "investment" value.

However, they faced a slew of obstacles and were asked to either invest additional funds or pay exorbitant fees when they tried to get their money back.

The con artist communicated over the phone, giving the impression of being well-versed in the subject. The defrauded couple eventually sent their money directly to the perpetrator. 

Toronto police managed to restore a major portion of the lost funds. The investigation is still underway, and authorities are now attempting to identify other individuals involved in the fraud.

Police are encouraging anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a similar sham to get in touch.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

