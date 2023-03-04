Scam Alert: Fake ChatGPT NFTs Promoted on Twitter

Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Very suspicious Twitter account invites you to mint 'first living AI NFT,' but there are too many red flags
Scam Alert: Fake ChatGPT NFTs Promoted on Twitter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Last week, a suspicious Twitter account started aggressively promoting a very eccentric offer. Allegedly, all OpenSea users can create "living NFTs" they can talk to for just $470.

ChatGPT-backed "living AI NFTs" offered on Twitter: What's wrong with this "mint"

Starting from March 2, 2023, an anonymous Twitter account that calls itself "ChatGPT" — just like the mainstream chatbot by OpenAI that triggered the "AI mania" in December 2022 — is offering its 13,000 followers to mint unusual NFTs.

Fake ChatGPT NFTs promoted in Twitter
Image via U.Today

Allegedly, everyone can get what is promoted as the "first living AI-powered non-fungible token." As per the statements of the project, such NFTs are backed by "Optimus ChatGPT" technology and can interact with humans.

Moreover, they are said to be able to perform tasks on behalf of their masters — "minters" should just have an account on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace:

Communicate with your NFT, instruct it to do tasks on your behalf and much more. Check your OpenSea wallet after minting to activate your Optimus

Needless to say, this campaign is full of red flags. First of all, OpenAI, the only company associated with ChatGPT, is silent about its tokens, fungible or non-fungible. The only "Optimus ChatGPT" website was created two days ago and only has a "mint" button.

The Twitter account of the mint is promoted by thousands of aggressive bots sharing their excitement in comments and replies. The account posts mint announcements every four hours, and every time it offers a new price for one NFT, between 0.1 and 0.3 Ethers (ETH).

Can AI create NFTs?

What makes this scam even more dangerous is the legit background of its Twitter account. It was highly likely hacked — before February 2023 it had never posted in English in its three-year history (it was active since Q3, 2020). It is followed by IEO dashboard Trustpad, which might be confusing for gullible investors.

It is worth noting that, despite its impressive toolkit, ChatGPT cannot mint NFTs itself. It can write a code sample for an ERC 721 or ERC 1155 contract, but then it should be deployed to Ethereum (ETH) via Remix or Truffle development tools.

Related
What is ChatGPT and How Does It Change Crypto: Guide

These "AI-generated NFTs" will look just like "regular" NFT templates available in the OpenZeppelin codebase, so they will not be able to mimic human interaction or somehow act on behalf of their masters. In both cases — with OpenZeppelin + Remix and with ChatGPT — you can get an NFT contract sample for free, so there is no need to pay for the minting of "AI-backed" tokens.

#ChatGPT #Scam Alert
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image PawSwap (PAW) Market Cap Soars After Recent Manifold Listings: Details
03/04/2023 - 11:19
PawSwap (PAW) Market Cap Soars After Recent Manifold Listings: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 131 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Whale as Price Reaches Key Support
03/04/2023 - 10:48
131 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Whale as Price Reaches Key Support
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tesla, Spotify and TikTok Can Benefit From This Chainlink (LINK) Release
03/04/2023 - 10:30
Tesla, Spotify and TikTok Can Benefit From This Chainlink (LINK) Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov