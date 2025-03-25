Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Scam Alert: Another 6,260 ETH Lost in GMX-Linked Smart Contracts

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 14:32
    Over $13 million Ethereum hack sets GMX-linked third-party pools back
    Advertisement
    Scam Alert: Another 6,260 ETH Lost in GMX-Linked Smart Contracts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader cryptocurrency space has been notified of another scam alert involving GMX, a decentralized exchange. The malicious actors stole Ethereum (ETH) valued at approximately $13 million, or 6,260 ETH.

    Advertisement

    How $13 million attack unfolded

    In a post reacting to the development, GMX Communication contributor Jonezee (@Jonas_ALA), on X, clarified the extent of reach. According to Jonezee, the GMX contracts were not affected and remained safe.

    This suggests that the attackers could not breach GMX’s platform. However, the associated "Abracadabra Spell cauldron" protocols were compromised.

    Related
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 05:24
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Abracadabra is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol allowing users to borrow its stablecoins, Magic Internet Money (MIM). Users have to provide collateral from different assets to qualify to borrow.

    "Cauldrons" refers to the specific lending market within Abracadabra. The hackers targeted the cauldrons using GM pools as collateral or liquidity sources. With the investigation still in its early stages, the full scale of the damage done remains unelaborated.

    Technical experts have stated that users using Abracadabra may experience liquidity issues or other risks pending when the exchange stabilizes.

    A user named OxAnhell on X, who requested information, asked, "So the GMX GM liquidity pools in your earn page are unaffected?"

    Jonezee’s reply reassured him of the safety, stressing "no issues have been identified" with the GMX contracts.

    Are Ethereum holders under attack?

    This development marks another attack by malicious actors targeting the Ethereum ecosystem. 

    Related
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 11:05
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    In February, hackers targeted the cold wallet of the Bybit exchange and stole $1.4 billion in ETH. The incident temporarily set back the price of Ethereum, which dipped by about 3% at the time.

    A recent U.Today report states that efforts are ongoing to track and trace these funds. In a collaborative move involving Tether, Tron and TRM Labs, over $9 million linked to the Bybit hack have been frozen. 

    As of press time, Ethereum price was changing hands at $2,060.12, a 1.45% decrease in the last 24 hours.

    #Scam Alert

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 14:24
    33.63 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 14:11
    1,323,726,241 ADA in 24 Hours – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Arcium Joins NVIDIA’s Inception Program To Advance Private AI Adoption
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Arcium Joins NVIDIA’s Inception Program To Advance Private AI Adoption
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Scam Alert: Another 6,260 ETH Lost in GMX-Linked Smart Contracts
    33.63 Trillion PEPE in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    1,323,726,241 ADA in 24 Hours – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD