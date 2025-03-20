Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

According to a recent alert issued by Malwarebytes, several strains of info-stealer malware (namely, AMOS and Lumma) have been with the help of posts on Reddit that specifically target gullible crypto users on both Mac and Windows.

Advertisement

The attackers are attempting to download cracked versions of TradingView, the popular trading platform.

The post claims that the advertised programs offer access to unlocked premium features for free.

However, the download links actually lead to an unrelated website instead of TradingView's official website.

Advertisement

Mac users who fall for this scam receive AMOS malware, which is capable of stealing credentials. Meanwhile, Windows users get Lumma malware that runs a malicious script.

The malware can drain cryptocurrency wallets, which is why cryptocurrency users are being targeted.