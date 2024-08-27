    Satoshi to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Halloween

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are expected to surpass Satoshi's total holdings by Halloween
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 18:24
    Satoshi to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Halloween
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to leading ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is expected to lose his status as the biggest holder of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    As noted by Balchunas, Satoshi now has close to 84% of the total Bitcoin holdings of Nakamoto. 

    The red-hot investment products are now expected to overtake Bitcoin by Halloween. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Mysterious $1.88 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium

    This impressive pace of inflows is faster than initially expected, according to Balchunas. 

    Advertisement

    “US spot bitcoin ETFs now have 84% of the bitcoin that Satoshi has, on track to have more and take over the top spot by Halloween,” Balchunas noted. 

    Related
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 15:12
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As of Aug. 27, US Bitcoin ETFs hold a total of 921,540 BTC. As reported by U.Today, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF recorded a staggering $224 million worth of inflows on Monday alone. 

    Nakamoto is believed to hold 1.1 million. However, some analysts believe that these holdings might be overestimated. For instance, Satoshi came up with a more modest estimate of roughly 700,000 BTC. 

    Who are the other top Bitcoin holders? 

    The list of the top Bitcoin holders also includes the Binance exchange, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, cryptocurrency trading platform Bitfinex as well as the U.S. and Chinese governments. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving
    Tue, 08/27/2024 - 14:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Still, it is not clear whether Satoshi has implemented some sort of a dead man's switch in order to pass on his exorbitant wealth. 

    If Satoshi's loved ones were to start their inherited Bitcoins, this could end up being a major black swan event for the market. 

    Earlier this year, Mt. Gox repayments caused a major market meltdown. Satoshi's Bitcoins could potentially trigger a substantially more severe market shock. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 16:29
    XRP Documentary Could See Release This November, Shiba Inu to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step,' 247 Billion PEPE in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Capital Inflow Cooling Down, Expect Volatility, Glassnode Report Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SHKeeper Updates - Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Payment Processor
    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    BetB2B: How to Open a Gambling Business in 2024?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi to Lose Bitcoin Crown by Halloween
    XRP Documentary Could See Release This November, Shiba Inu to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step,' 247 Billion PEPE in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Bitcoin (BTC) Capital Inflow Cooling Down, Expect Volatility, Glassnode Report Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD