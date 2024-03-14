Advertisement
Bitcoin Outshines Taylor Swift in Google Searches

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has recently outpaced both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in Google search popularity
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 18:39
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
Contents
Bitcoin has surpassed pop culture juggernaut Taylor Swift in terms of Google search interest after its recent rally, Bloomberg reports.  

According to recent Google Trends data, the digital currency has seen a surge in searches, reaching its highest point in over a year and eclipsing the combined search volume of the "Anti-Hero" chanteuse over the past week. 

Bitcoin's rally to new heights

As reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $73,737 earlier this Thursday. 

Although there has been a slight pullback from these peaks, the excitement around Bitcoin exchange-traded funds remains palpable. These financial products have allowed investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the need to directly purchase and hold the cryptocurrency, leading to nearly $12 billion in inflows since their launch. 

Analysts from Bernstein have expressed increased confidence in Bitcoin's potential, predicting a target price of $150,000 by mid-2025, buoyed by the positive market response and the growing adoption of these ETFs.

Swift's anticipated album release

Bitcoin's digital triumph is capturing headlines, but Taylor Swift's upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set for release on April 19, is expected to generate substantial search interest in its own right. 

Swift, who was recently named TIME Magazine's "2023 Person of the Year" for her impact on music and culture, continues to command a vast and dedicated fanbase. 

The Grammy-winning artist's new project, which was revealed during her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album, is highly anticipated and is likely to spark significant online activity and shatter industry records.  

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

