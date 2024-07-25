    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up With 53,583% Profit

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ancient Bitcoin whale just resurfaced after 11 years with staggering $50 million haul; What's their next move?
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 15:29
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up With 53,583% Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Another anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) holder has resurfaced after being dormant for almost 11.2 years, according to data from Whale Alert. Digging deeper into the on-chain data, it appears that an unknown whale, as such large holders are often called, came to life with 750 BTC - a stash worth around $50 million at current prices. 

    The last time the address "1a6Zn" was active before today was June 4, 2013. At that time, Bitcoin was trading at around $120 per BTC. Fast forward to 2024, and that amount of BTC will make its owner a handsome $50 million, which equates to a 53,583% return on that investment. Extrapolated over 11.2 years, that is 4,784% per year. 

    Thus, after this ancient dormant whale came back to life, they transferred all the tokens to the "bc1qc" address. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Why?

    It remains a mystery. However, if we were to try to come up with reasons, one could be security measures. Over the years, Bitcoin custody standards have changed, and the transfer could indicate a shift from the older "1" address type to the more secure "bc1" address type.

    This is the latest such awakening in recent times, as July was fruitful in terms of inactive Bitcoin resurfacing. Many market participants see this as a bearish sign; after all, who would refuse to cash out at least part of a 53,583% gain? 

    However, considering the fact that they have been holding their BTC for years, perhaps selling is not the case here.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

