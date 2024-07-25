    Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Scottie Pippen promises to reveal 'game-changing decentralized project' soon and mentions Satoshi Nakamoto in his tweet
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 12:42
    Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen
    Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoiner and co-creator of MicroStrategy behemoth, has taken to the X platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to engage in a conversation with former NBA star Scottie Pippen.

    The latter has recently started tweeting about cryptocurrencies, also mentioning Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Saylor responds to Pippen about Bitcoin and Satoshi

    Scottie Pippen published what seems to be a partly ironic and self-promoting tweet for the rapidly growing cryptocurrency community, saying: “There was Satoshi Nakamoto and then there is Scottie Pippen.”

    The Bitcoin community showed a mixed reaction to this. Trader Bob Lukas commented, saying: “Who is the 18yr degen feeding you this bs?”

    The official account of the Kraken exchange tweeted in response to that: “Bold strategy Cotton, let's see how this one plays out.” Michael Saylor also responded, mentioning the mysterious Bitcoin creator. He urged Pippen to buy Bitcoin in the name of Satoshi: “Satoshi would tell you to buy #Bitcoin Scottie.”

    Average X users poured criticism on the former NBA star for likening himself to Satoshi Nakamoto.

    On July 24, Pippen first published a provocative tweet: “Bitcoin or Ethereum?” That was followed with a promise to reveal “a game changing decentralized project” in 24 hours.

    Related
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    Thu, 07/25/2024 - 08:39
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Super bullish Bitcoin news expected by Samson Mow

    As reported earlier, today Samson Mow tweeted that he expects to see some super bullish Bitcoin news to come out within the next few days. After that, he stated, the cryptocurrency market should become a little greener than now.

    He did not go into detail as to what sort of news that would be. However, Mow optimistically advised the global Bitcoin community to forget about BTC going below the $70,000 level ever again. Mow counts the BTC price in million terms, so he wrote “$0.07 million” rather than $70,000.

    Still, the largest digital currency is changing hands far below the “$0.07 million” level – roughly at $64,000. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin plunged by approximately 4%, falling from $66,740.

    Bitcoin continues to decline, while major former cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox continues to move staggering amounts of BTC to pay out compensations to its creditors. A total of 48,000 BTC, worth more than $3.1 billion, was moved today, which looked like a Mt. Gox transaction to the community.

