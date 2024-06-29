Advertisement
AD

    Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    JAN3 boss breaks silence on recent Bitcoin sales by various market participants
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 10:25
    Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of JAN3, a company that helps nation states to adopt BTC, has commented on the recent wave of Bitcoin selling off, during which the world’s biggest crypto currency has twice plunged below $60,000.

    Mow believes that all Bitcoin that is being sold now will be picked up by big sharks anyway.

    Samson Mow's comment on Bitcoin sell-off

    The Bitcoin maximalist made a bullish BTC statement, saying that no matter how much Bitcoin has been sold and is going to be dumped in the coming weeks and, perhaps, months, it will all be absorbed by the market anyway.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Hit $75,000, Here's How, Another XRP Reversal Attempt, Dogecoin (DOGE) to Test out $0.13 Again, But There's Catch
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update

    Mow most likely meant spot Bitcoin ETF issuers, which have been actively scooping up this digital currency since mid-January after the SEC granted its approval to start trading.

    Mow's $1 million Bitcoin prediction

    This week, Bitcoin permabull Samson Mow made a stunning BTC prediction, saying that the flagship cryptocurrency is very likely to reach a staggering price level of $1 million within the next year. He wrote that in a tweet published at the start of the week.

    During a video podcast, he clarified that BTC is very close to hitting $1 million, and it may happen this year or next. Even if it does not happen in 2025, he said, this price jump is still bound to take place soon.

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 08:06
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mow has been talking about Bitcoin’s high chances of reaching this impressive price level since the year started and the SEC greenlit exchange-traded funds that track the spot BTC price. Eleven major funds, including BlackRock, VanEck, Ark Invest and Grayscale, filed to launch these ETFs last year.

    Once the permission was granted, these ETFs started absorbing all the Bitcoin they could see, and they bought more than 10,000 BTC every day between the ETF approval and the BTC halving that occurred on April 19.

    These regular Bitcoin purchases by ETFs and the diminishing of the Bitcoin block reward led Mow to expect that BTC is about to skyrocket to $1 million soon. He explained this prediction, saying that there is a great Bitcoin demand shock now thanks to the ETFs, and a massive supply shock due to the halving. Once these two BTC shocks collide with each other, they will make Bitcoin skyrocket, he said.

    #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Jun 29, 2024 - 10:19
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Jun 29, 2024 - 10:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Can Hit $75,000, Here's How, Another XRP Reversal Attempt, Dogecoin (DOGE) to Test out $0.13 Again, But There's Catch
    Jun 29, 2024 - 10:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Hit $75,000, Here's How, Another XRP Reversal Attempt, Dogecoin (DOGE) to Test out $0.13 Again, But There's Catch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Samson Mow Reveals What Will Happen to All Bitcoin Sales Now
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means
    Show all