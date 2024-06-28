Advertisement
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoiner Samson Mow has shared another $1 million Bitcoin prediction on his X account
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 8:06
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction
    Contents
    Outstanding Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow has taken to his X handle to remind the global crypto community about his expectations for Bitcoin to reach $1 million.

    Earlier this month, Mow predicted that the world’s leading cryptocurrency was going to reach $1 million next year. Later, in an interview, however, he added that even if it does not happen this year or in next one, this historic price peak will be taken by BTC very soon.

    Samson Mow expects Bitcoin to hit $1 million

    Mow, has reposted a tweet about an X user urging BTC to skyrocket to $1 million. The BTC maximalist added his comment to that tweet, writing: “$1M gang.”

    Four days ago, Mow tweeted that he expects BTC to surge to $1 million even if many crypto users doubt that. Samson Mow’s $1 million BTC prediction is based on the fact that Bitcoin has been sucked from the market since the middle of January thanks to the SEC approving the spot Bitcoin ETFs. After the launch, they immediately started scooping up large amounts of BTC daily. Until the middle of April, they bought roughly 10,000 BTC per day, which was a lot more than miners produced on a daily basis.

    Aside from that, Mow many times underscored that this year the fourth Bitcoin halving was going to take place and it finally did in the second half of April. Once block rewards were reduced by half down to 3.125 BTC, the ETFs continue absorbing Bitcoin from the market, thus, as Mow put it, creating a demand shock. In the meantime, he also pointed out that the halving in April created a Bitcoin supply shock. According to his theory, once these two “Bitcoin shocks” meet, BTC will go to the moon.

    He believes it will happen all of a sudden as a result of an “Omega candle” which just might be preceded by Bitcoin “Godzilla candles.”

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 08:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki waiting to get more BTC

    Popular investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki tweeted this week that he is waiting to buy more Bitcoin as this asset is going down.

    In a later-published tweet, though, he referred to the famous investor Raoul Pal, who claims now that Bitcoin is entering “the Banana Zone”, which means BTC is about to skyrocket.

    #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Popular articles

    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction
