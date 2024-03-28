Advertisement
    Roger Ver Issues Crucial Ross Ulbricht Bitcoin (BTC) X Post

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin Cash advocate Roger Ver highlights importance of Ross Ulbricht's work for Bitcoin adoption
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 14:38
    Cover image via flic.kr

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Roger Ver, former “Bitcoin Jesus” known as a rigorous proponent of Bitcoin Cash for many years now, has taken to the X platform (formerly popular as Twitter) to remind the cryptocurrency community about the founder of the Silk Road darknet marketplace – Ross Ulbricht.

    Roger Ver's important tweet about Ulbricht

    Ver reminded the community that Ulbricht was sentenced to a double lifetime term in prison without a chance of parole. Ulbricht was arrested in 2013, when he was 29; the Silk Road, where illegal drugs were traded for Bitcoin, shut down the same year.

    Since that year, he has been doing his jail time and has spent 11 years behind bars already. On March 27, he turned 40.

    Roger Ver stressed that the creation of the Silk Road and all the trading performed on it was crucial for introducing Bitcoin to the world and added a link to the website, where anyone can sign the petition to urge U.S. authorities to set him free. Almost 600,000 people have left their signatures on it already. Ver wrote: "His 'crime' was building a website where people could trade freely without government permission."

    Roger Ver's recent book on Bitcoin 

    Recently, Roger Ver co-authored a book called “Hijacking Bitcoin” in collaboration with Steve Patterson. In this book, Ver details his view that after Satoshi Nakamoto’s exit from the public space, Bitcoin was left in the hands of a narrow group of developers who changed BTC as they saw fit, thus corrupting the pioneer cryptocurrency, which was created as an alternative to government-controlled money and central banks.

    One of the earliest Bitcoiners, who corresponded with Satoshi himself and then created the Bitcoin Lightning Network, Adam Back, addressed Ver in a tweet, offering him to return to BTC. However, another prominent Bitcoiner and Adam Back’s Blockstream’s chief strategy officer Samson Mow objected to that, saying that Ver should stay with Bitcoin Cash.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
