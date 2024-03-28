Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Predicts Pessimistic Future Under AI Rule

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of two DOGE creators has issued statement about AI that many may find frightening
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 14:32
    Contents
    Billy Markus, known on the Twitter/X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” is a software engineer who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency DOGE in 2013, together with Jackson Palmer.

    AI to start replacing people's jobs: Markus

    Markus is a frequent Twitter/X user who has a substantial influence on the cryptocurrency community, who publishes posts not only about DOGE, Bitcoin and other cryptos but also on other issues – politics, social commentary, etc. Today, Shibetoshi Nakamoto took to his handle to raise a discussion about artificial intelligence.

    Markus seems to have a pessimistic view of the future that AI is going to bring to humanity. In particular, the DOGE co-creator addressed his army of more than two million followers, seeking their opinion on when various jobs will begin to be replaced by AI.

    Grok AI grills Elon Musk 

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Grok AI chatbot made by Elon Musk’s startup xAI and integrated on the X/Twitter app by the tech mogul has roasted his own creator. As a result of an experiment conducted by founder of data analytics company CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju, Grok admitted Musk’s merits in giving the world electric vehicles, reusable rockets and plans to colonize Mars.

    However, the bot criticized Musk jestingly for the name chosen for his son – X Æ A-12. Ki Young Ju tweeted that ChatGPT would never be able to criticize its creator, Sam Altman, and his OpenAI company.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
