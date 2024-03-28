Dogecoin Founder Predicts Pessimistic Future Under AI Rule

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on the Twitter/X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” is a software engineer who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency DOGE in 2013, together with Jackson Palmer.

AI to start replacing people's jobs: Markus

Markus is a frequent Twitter/X user who has a substantial influence on the cryptocurrency community, who publishes posts not only about DOGE, Bitcoin and other cryptos but also on other issues – politics, social commentary, etc. Today, Shibetoshi Nakamoto took to his handle to raise a discussion about artificial intelligence.

Markus seems to have a pessimistic view of the future that AI is going to bring to humanity. In particular, the DOGE co-creator addressed his army of more than two million followers, seeking their opinion on when various jobs will begin to be replaced by AI.

how long do you think you got before your job will be replaced by AI? — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 28, 2024

Grok AI grills Elon Musk

As reported by U.Today earlier, Grok AI chatbot made by Elon Musk’s startup xAI and integrated on the X/Twitter app by the tech mogul has roasted his own creator. As a result of an experiment conducted by founder of data analytics company CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju, Grok admitted Musk’s merits in giving the world electric vehicles, reusable rockets and plans to colonize Mars.

However, the bot criticized Musk jestingly for the name chosen for his son – X Æ A-12. Ki Young Ju tweeted that ChatGPT would never be able to criticize its creator, Sam Altman, and his OpenAI company.