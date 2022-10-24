AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to an announcement on the Robinhood Twitter handle, DeFi token AAVE has been listed by the stock brokerage giant. A cryptocurrency listing bot indicates the listing of AAVE, which was done alongside that of Tezos (XTZ). Both coins now show up on the official Robinhood website.

AAVE is the native asset of Aave, a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto. Aave's price is up 5% on the news. At the time of publication, AAVE is changing hands at $86.59, up 10.57% in the past seven days.

Last month, Robinhood announced the listing of the second largest stablecoin by market capitalization, USD Coin (USDC). Robinhood supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total — this list includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, ADA, Dogecoin, USDC and Solana, with USDC being the first stablecoin listed by the stock brokerage app.

Robinhood added the meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB), in April, after a petition to list the token surpassed half a million signatures. The stock brokerage giant also enabled support for Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Compound (COMP) that month.

In late June, Robinhood listed Chainlink (LINK), a decentralized blockchain oracle network built on Ethereum, subsequently listing Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Uniswap (UNI).

On Sept. 1, the platform also listed Cardano's native asset, ADA. Robinhood saw its shares fall this year after riding the bull market wave in 2021 as active customers left the platforms. In the second quarter of the year, its assets under custody fell by 37%.