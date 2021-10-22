Once SHIB Regains $0.00003, It May Reach New ATH: Candidate for US Senate 2022 Shannon Bray

US politician Shannon Bray joins the Shiba Inu army, wants to push SHIB back to $0.00003 and higher

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Looks like the SHIB community has got itself a powerful member now - a US politician Shannon Bray.

Politician from Libertarian party touts SHIB

Candidate for US Senate 2022 Shannon Bray has published a tweet about the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency, saying that as soon as it recaptures the $0.00003 zone, it may reach a new all-time high soon after that with little resistance.

Bray has urged the SHIB army to “make some noise” to drive the coin to close Friday with an over 20 percent rise.

Bray is a Senate candidate from the Libertarian Party. He has worked in the spheres of software development, information security and management.

I changed my Twitter background. It's time to kick $shib back into the 30's.



Come on #SHIBARMY ... Make some noise. Let's close Friday over 20%.



Once we break the 30s again, we should have little resistance for a new ATH. pic.twitter.com/pt6yAm7Bsu October 22, 2021

Another influencer tweeting Shiba Inu picture

Elon Musk is not the only crypto influencer who likes tweeting pictures of Shiba Inu dogs. David Gokhshtein has now followed Musk’s suit, posting a picture of the dog breed that has inspired first Dogecoin and then SHIB and FLOKI as well.

Gokhshtein has been holding Dogecoin and recently he tweeted that he had got into SHIB and FLOKI too.

Will SHIB go to $0.01 soon?

Recently, SHIB has been listed by a Robinhood app’s rival Public and it is now accepted by a real estate agency Candoli Propiedades based in Argentina. Besides, the coin has been added by two crypto exchanges – India-based ZebPay and Turkish BtcTurk, both are the oldest and biggest platforms in their countries.

The community is expecting Robinhood app to list SHIB as well one of these days, hoping that it would push the price to as high as $0.01.