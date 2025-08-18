Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 9:03
    Coinbase CEO has made major statement about creation of platform's new product
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brian Armstrong, the chief executive officer of the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has made a significant statement to the crypto community.

    It seems that Armstrong is copying Elon Musk’s playbook, applying it to Coinbase.

    Working hard on building the "everything exchange"

    The Coinbase CEO took to his account on the X social media platform to announce that the team continues to work hard on building the “Everything Exchange,” as he referred to the platform he plans to transform Coinbase into.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Slips Below $3 as Nearly $500 Million Worth of Crypto Gets Liquidated
    Ethereum (ETH) $5,000 Looks Secured, Shiba Inu (SHIB): 4 Resistances Ahead, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Giving Up?
    Ripple Chosen by Gemini for Credit Line Ahead of IPO
    BTC to $2,200,000? Max Keiser Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025 Revealed

    According to Armstrong, the Coinbase team “surged” in New York, making “progress on the Everything Exchange.” They worked from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day, the CEO stated, adding: “Energy was great.”

    Advertisement

    Coinbase to go beyond crypto in US

    On July 31, CNBC reported that Brian Armstrong was planning to turn Coinbase into an “Everything Exchange.” As part of that plan, Coinbase intends to allow its customers to start trading tokenized real-world assets, stocks, derivatives, early-stage token sales, etc., and launch prediction markets.

    The new function of Coinbase will be released within the next few months, according to Max Branzburg, vice president of product at Coinbase. He stated outright that the Coinbase team is building “an exchange for everything.” “Everything you want to trade, in a one-stop shop, on-chain...We’re bringing all assets onchain — stocks, prediction markets, and more.” That would be the foundation for “a faster, more accessible, more global economy.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/16/2025 - 08:34
    Last Chance for ETH Holders to Profit From BTC Defined by Samson Mow
    ByYuri Molchan

    This expansion makes Coinbase a closer rival to the Robinhood app, as well as to the Kraken and Gemini exchanges, which have both recently launched tokenized equity offerings for their clients.

    Overall, Coinbase is following the example of Elon Musk’s X, which he calls “The Everything App” and which already includes a section for jobs, apart from the social media platform. It also plans to launch a dating section and an internal payments system. In its turn, Musk is copying the Chinese WeChat platform, which used to be a messaging app but now has a lot of other functions, including food delivery, and has grown into a super-app.

    #Brian Armstrong #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 9:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 7:31
    Top Trader: Don’t Buy ETH’s Dip
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    Coinbase Team Works 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Crucial New Initiative: Brian Armstrong
    Top Trader: Don’t Buy ETH’s Dip
    Show all