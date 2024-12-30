RLUSD Explodes With 106% Growth in Volume, Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update, Here's How Much BTC Will Make You Rich, Per Robert Kiyosaki: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read the top three news stories over the past weekend brought to you by U.Today.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin explodes with 106% growth in volumes: Details

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin experienced an impressive 106% increase in trading volumes over a 24-hour period, reaching $39 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Most of this trading activity is attributed to the RLUSD/USDC pair on the Bullish exchange, which accounts for approximately 55.02% of the total volume, indicating strong demand among users. The BTC/RLUSD and XRP/RLUSD pairs contributed 23.15% and 12%, respectively, to the overall trading figures. As a reminder, RLUSD was launched globally on Dec.17; it is pegged one-to-one to the U.S. dollar and is available on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks, facilitating various applications such as cross-border payments and decentralized banking.

Cardano founder drops major year-end update for ADA holders

As the year concludes, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has addressed the ADA community on X platform with an important reminder. In his post , Hoskinson emphasized the importance of the governance workstream, CIP-1694, and the Cardano constitution, noting that the workstream was launched during the Age of Voltaire conference in late 202. This initiative resulted in CIP-1694, a Cardano Improvement Proposal outlining the processes for decentralized governance, and a candidate constitution two years later. Hoskinson's message aimed to highlight the thoroughness and inclusivity of the governance process, which has engaged various stakeholders. Meanwhile, the governance action for the Cardano mainnet hard fork was submitted on-chain, marking a significant step toward implementing full governance, as outlined in CIP-1694.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki reveals how much Bitcoin will make you rich

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has recently intensified his promotion of Bitcoin, sharing a series of bullish posts about the flagship crypto. Previously, the author has made bold predictions, including a potential price of $350,000 per BTC, while also mocking "cry babies" amid Bitcoin's price drop. However, this time Kiyosaki made a more laconic message , encouraging his followers to simply "buy a satoshi and get rich." Thus, he emphasized BTC's affordability of buying even the smallest pieces, or satoshis. Kiyosaki also praised Bitcoin's decentralized nature, in contrast to gold, which he refers to as "God's money." The author also cautions that a major global economic crash may be on the horizon. While this situation could be painful for many people, Kiyosaki believes it could also create profitable opportunities for those who make wise financial choices. In this context, he highlights Bitcoin as one of the important assets to consider.