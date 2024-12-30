Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    RLUSD Explodes With 106% Growth in Volume, Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update, Here's How Much BTC Will Make You Rich, Per Robert Kiyosaki: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today's news digest for the most significant crypto stories from the last weekend of the year 2024!
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 16:43
    A
    A
    A
    RLUSD Explodes With 106% Growth in Volume, Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update, Here's How Much BTC Will Make You Rich, Per Robert Kiyosaki: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Read the top three news stories over the past weekend brought to you by U.Today.

    Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin explodes with 106% growth in volumes: Details

    On Saturday, Dec. 28, Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin experienced an impressive 106% increase in trading volumes over a 24-hour period, reaching $39 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Most of this trading activity is attributed to the RLUSD/USDC pair on the Bullish exchange, which accounts for approximately 55.02% of the total volume, indicating strong demand among users. The BTC/RLUSD and XRP/RLUSD pairs contributed 23.15% and 12%, respectively, to the overall trading figures. As a reminder, RLUSD was launched globally on Dec.17; it is pegged one-to-one to the U.S. dollar and is available on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks, facilitating various applications such as cross-border payments and decentralized banking.

    Cardano founder drops major year-end update for ADA holders

    As the year concludes, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has addressed the ADA community on X platform with an important reminder. In his post, Hoskinson emphasized the importance of the governance workstream, CIP-1694, and the Cardano constitution, noting that the workstream was launched during the Age of Voltaire conference in late 202. This initiative resulted in CIP-1694, a Cardano Improvement Proposal outlining the processes for decentralized governance, and a candidate constitution two years later. Hoskinson's message aimed to highlight the thoroughness and inclusivity of the governance process, which has engaged various stakeholders. Meanwhile, the governance action for the Cardano mainnet hard fork was submitted on-chain, marking a significant step toward implementing full governance, as outlined in CIP-1694.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Forms Death Cross Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Might Reclaim $1.20 in January 2025 If History Replays
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Announces $209 Million Bitcoin Purchase

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki reveals how much Bitcoin will make you rich

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has recently intensified his promotion of Bitcoin, sharing a series of bullish posts about the flagship crypto. Previously, the author has made bold predictions, including a potential price of $350,000 per BTC, while also mocking "cry babies" amid Bitcoin's price drop. However, this time Kiyosaki made a more laconic message, encouraging his followers to simply "buy a satoshi and get rich." Thus, he emphasized BTC's affordability of buying even the smallest pieces, or satoshis. Kiyosaki also praised Bitcoin's decentralized nature, in contrast to gold, which he refers to as "God's money." The author also cautions that a major global economic crash may be on the horizon. While this situation could be painful for many people, Kiyosaki believes it could also create profitable opportunities for those who make wise financial choices. In this context, he highlights Bitcoin as one of the important assets to consider.

    Advertisement

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #RLUSD #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:38
    Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Reveals True Cause Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Collapse
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:35
    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    RLUSD Explodes With 106% Growth in Volume, Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update, Here's How Much BTC Will Make You Rich, Per Robert Kiyosaki: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Reveals True Cause Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Collapse
    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD