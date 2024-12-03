Advertisement
    Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL): Important Update Issued to Validators

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP Ledger just landed new update to enhance its stability
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 15:33
    Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL): Important Update Issued to Validators
    Ripple Labs-backed XRP Ledger (XRPL) has launched a new software update, marking another enhancement for the layer-1 protocol. With this update, developers must update the latest version, dubbed rippled 2.3.0. As Ripple CTO David Schwartz noted, this upgrade will help keep XRP Ledger stable and secure.

    XRP Ledger catching up with hype

    XRP Ledger is in the spotlight as the massive upshoot in the price of XRP has driven more users into its ecosystem. This massive traffic triggered a temporary shutdown of the protocol recently, an unexpected trend at the time.

    As Brad Chase, the VP of Engineering at RippleX, noted last week, the patch to address the shutdown had been deployed on the mainnet. At the time, he hinted at the deployed patch and asked developers in the ecosystem to initiate the needed upgrade.

    The nudge from David Schwartz earlier served as a reminder to help boost the protocol amid its ongoing epic rally. 

    Over the past month, XRP has scored a major price uptick, jumping by more than 83% in the past seven days. A coin that stayed stagnant for the past year has jumped by 408% over the past month and by 300% year-to-date (YTD).

    More updates on XRPL

    This latest update is not the first of this quarter, as XRP Ledger developers have often initiated new updates to help the protocol scale.

    As reported earlier by U.Today, XRPL saw a Decentralized Identity (DiD) update launch in late October, setting the tone for new use cases for the protocol. Beyond this, the XRP Ledger is also poised to play host to the Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD).

    Though the launch timeline for the stablecoin remains unknown, the XRPL has been recording sustained testing over the past few months. This rippled 2.3.0 update is designed to bolster the chain’s resilience.

