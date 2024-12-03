Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP touched highs of $2.90 in today's trading session
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a massive price gain, reaching a near-seven-year high of $2.90, last seen in January 2018.

    Advertisement

    Large holders, referred to as whales, have been moving XRP at an unprecedented rate, with on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant reporting substantial XRP whale activity.

    In a recent analysis, CryptoQuant stated that "Since its launch, XRP has never captured the attention of whales to this extent," adding that "XRP whale activity has reached an all-time high."

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Scam Warning Comes From Ripple and Brad Garlinghouse: Details
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Drops Epic Altcoin Season Hint
    Top Crypto Influencers Ask Elon Musk Not to Shut Down D.O.G.E. in 2026
    XRP Reaches Extreme Risk Level

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 15.23% in the last 24 hours to $2.71, having reached intraday highs of $2.90 during today's trading session. XRP has marked six consecutive days of gains since Nov. 27, with the market eying the $3 price target next. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 12:33
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Weekly, XRP is up 106%, and it has gained 440% in the last 30 days. Large holders, or whales, seem to be playing a key role in contributing to XRP's recent massive price rise. 

    According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of cryptoQuant, Coinbase whales may be fueling the XRP boom, as Coinbase's minute-level price premium has varied between 3% and 13% over the previous 30 days. Meanwhile, Upbit, a Korean exchange with more XRP investors than Binance, demonstrated no significant premium.

    XRP whales accumulating 

    On-chain analytics firm Santiment recently reported that wallets with 1 million to 10 million XRP have accumulated 679.1 million tokens, currently worth $1.66 billion, in the last three weeks. In addition, the total number of nonempty XRP wallets has surpassed 5.5 million for the first time in the coin's eight-year lifetime.

    Related
    $18 Billion in XRP in Just 24 Hours — What’s Behind?
    Sat, 11/30/2024 - 14:15
    $18 Billion in XRP in Just 24 Hours — What’s Behind?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ali, a crypto analyst, highlighted that XRP whales bought an additional 160 million XRP over the weekend, valued at around $380 million. 

    In a recent tweet, Santiment stated that network growth is robust across multiple altcoins, including the XRP Ledger. On Sunday alone, XRP received 22,357 new wallets.

    The effect might be in the short term, and prices may be volatile due to increased retail engagement. However, it is a promising sign in the long term to see rising levels of utility on any asset's blockchain.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 13:43
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 15% on XRP Hype: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 13:18
    33.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incoming in Next 24 Hours
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Launches MemeBox: A One-Stop Platform for MEME Culture and Financial Innovation
    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 15% on XRP Hype: Details
    33.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incoming in Next 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD