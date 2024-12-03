XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High as Price Eyes $3: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen a massive price gain, reaching a near-seven-year high of $2.90, last seen in January 2018.

Large holders, referred to as whales, have been moving XRP at an unprecedented rate, with on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant reporting substantial XRP whale activity.

In a recent analysis, CryptoQuant stated that "Since its launch, XRP has never captured the attention of whales to this extent," adding that "XRP whale activity has reached an all-time high."

$XRP Whale Activity Hits All-Time High!



"#XRP whale activity is at an all-time high, indicating that XRP has now been embraced as a valuable asset by whales." – By @theKriptolik



— CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) December 2, 2024

At the time of writing, XRP was up 15.23% in the last 24 hours to $2.71, having reached intraday highs of $2.90 during today's trading session. XRP has marked six consecutive days of gains since Nov. 27, with the market eying the $3 price target next.

Weekly, XRP is up 106%, and it has gained 440% in the last 30 days. Large holders, or whales, seem to be playing a key role in contributing to XRP's recent massive price rise.

According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of cryptoQuant, Coinbase whales may be fueling the XRP boom, as Coinbase's minute-level price premium has varied between 3% and 13% over the previous 30 days. Meanwhile, Upbit, a Korean exchange with more XRP investors than Binance, demonstrated no significant premium.

XRP whales accumulating

On-chain analytics firm Santiment recently reported that wallets with 1 million to 10 million XRP have accumulated 679.1 million tokens, currently worth $1.66 billion, in the last three weeks. In addition, the total number of nonempty XRP wallets has surpassed 5.5 million for the first time in the coin's eight-year lifetime.

Ali, a crypto analyst, highlighted that XRP whales bought an additional 160 million XRP over the weekend, valued at around $380 million.

In a recent tweet, Santiment stated that network growth is robust across multiple altcoins, including the XRP Ledger. On Sunday alone, XRP received 22,357 new wallets.

The effect might be in the short term, and prices may be volatile due to increased retail engagement. However, it is a promising sign in the long term to see rising levels of utility on any asset's blockchain.